WATCH: NCAA fan crashes through table to celebrate Buffalo Bulls beating Arizona

The Buffalo Bulls, who had the 13th seed going into Thursday’s NCAA game against the 4th-seeded Arizona Wildcats, came out on top in what was a surprising 89-68 victory.

In fact, almost 93 percent of CBS Sports brackets had Arizona winning the game — and, of the 17.3 million ESPN brackets, just over 90 percent had that same outcome. Clearly, no one thought the Bulls would come out on top.

92.8% of https://t.co/rcnu55JnAf Brackets had Arizona over Buffalo



60.5% had them in the Sweet 16



22.4% had them in the Elite 8



18.1% had them in the Final Four



11.1% had them in the National Championship Game



4.2% had them winning it all — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2018

The Bulls will face off against Kentucky (seeded 5th) at 5:15 EST tomorrow.

One fan of the team from the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) was so excited about the win that he crashed through a folding table — which apparently isn’t a new thing for Buffalo. Bills fans have been known to hurl themselves through folding tables at NFL home games, the Washington Post revealed. It’s kind of a tradition.

Like so:

And so:

#billsmafia #gobills A post shared by Nick Turner (@nick_turn) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:01am PST

They’re called the Bills Mafia.

Bulls coach Nate Oats even said prior to Thursday night's match, "Listen, if we get the win, I’m sure somebody’s gonna dive through a folding table after the game." Welp, sure enough, UB student Kyle Hughes didn’t disappoint.

"A PROMISE IS A PROMISE," Hughes wrote in a Twitter post after the Bulls won, tagging Oats in a video that has been picked up by major networks such as Sports Illustrated and Barstool Sports. Watch below (mind you, this all happened in the snow):

Hughes diving through a folding table after Bulls win pt. 2

Here's another angle for your viewing pleasure:

WE GOT BUFFALO FANS GOING THROUGH TABLES pic.twitter.com/nqsKLoRd4f — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 16, 2018

As it turns out, Hughes also took the Internet by storm in February when he won 12 medium pizzas by making a half-court shot during a college basketball game. It was like he won the lottery. Watch below:

So, pizzas and a broken back — sounds like a blast. This really is some March madness. Go Bulls!