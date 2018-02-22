Home
 
Team USA beats Canada in hockey and curling in the same day

One Canadian hockey player even refused to wear her silver medal.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : February 22, 2018 | Updated : February 22, 2018
Team USA beats Canada
Team USA celebrated victories over the Canadian hockey and curling teams in a single day.

U.S. women’s hockey beat the Canadians, the four-time defending Olympic champions, 3-2 Thursday in PyeongChang. It came down to an overtime shootout, and American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winning goal that gave USA their first gold since 1998.

"I'm just thrilled beyond words," Lamoureux-Davidson said, according to the Associated Press. "I've butchered it a thousand times. … Just glad it worked out this time."

As for curling, the U.S. men’s team defeated Canada — who won gold the past three Winter Games, according to NBC — in the semifinals. 

Led by team captain John Shuster, the U.S. conquered Canada 5-3, ensuring them at least a silver medal in PyeongChang. The only other time Team USA played for an Olympic curling medal was in the 2006 Games in Turin where they won bronze. 

They face off against Sweden for the gold on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Canadian hockey player takes off silver medal

Standing shoulder to shoulder with her teammates, some of them weeping, Canadian hockey player Jocelyne Larocque removed her silver medal immediately after it was draped around her neck.

"It's just hard," Larocque said, according to AP. "You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn't get it." Larocque reportedly put the medal back on after being told by a "high-ranking hockey official" on her way to the locker room that she was required to wear it. 

It’s like McKayla Maroney’s memorable "not impressed" face when she received silver in the vault final at the 2012 London Games, an event she was almost guaranteed to win. 

But Larocque, who was part of Canada’s Olympic winning team in 2014, went a step further with her frustration. Here it is again:

Some are calling Larocque's act "unsportsmanlike," while others point out that it was done in the heat of the moment — that she was seemingly crushed with her second place finish, a title that often feels like more of a loss than bronze.

When asked if a second place finish was worth celebrating, Larocque said, "I mean, yeah. Once we reflect. But now, not at the moment."

 
