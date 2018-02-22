Team USA beats Canada in hockey and curling in the same day

Team USA celebrated victories over the Canadian hockey and curling teams in a single day.

U.S. women’s hockey beat the Canadians, the four-time defending Olympic champions, 3-2 Thursday in PyeongChang. It came down to an overtime shootout, and American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winning goal that gave USA their first gold since 1998.

"I'm just thrilled beyond words," Lamoureux-Davidson said, according to the Associated Press. "I've butchered it a thousand times. … Just glad it worked out this time."

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's shootout winner was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/FE8EEZOADg — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 22, 2018

As for curling, the U.S. men’s team defeated Canada — who won gold the past three Winter Games, according to NBC — in the semifinals.

Led by team captain John Shuster, the U.S. conquered Canada 5-3, ensuring them at least a silver medal in PyeongChang. The only other time Team USA played for an Olympic curling medal was in the 2006 Games in Turin where they won bronze.

They face off against Sweden for the gold on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Went to sleep at 2:00 am after watching USA hockey defeat Canada. Wake up to watch USA curling defeat Canada. pic.twitter.com/6nXmZawxAj — JENNIFER (@JenniferPollack) February 22, 2018

Canadian hockey player takes off silver medal

Standing shoulder to shoulder with her teammates, some of them weeping, Canadian hockey player Jocelyne Larocque removed her silver medal immediately after it was draped around her neck.

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/CcjiKOd58W — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

"It's just hard," Larocque said, according to AP. "You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn't get it." Larocque reportedly put the medal back on after being told by a "high-ranking hockey official" on her way to the locker room that she was required to wear it.

It’s like McKayla Maroney’s memorable "not impressed" face when she received silver in the vault final at the 2012 London Games, an event she was almost guaranteed to win.

But Larocque, who was part of Canada’s Olympic winning team in 2014, went a step further with her frustration. Here it is again:

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

Some are calling Larocque's act "unsportsmanlike," while others point out that it was done in the heat of the moment — that she was seemingly crushed with her second place finish, a title that often feels like more of a loss than bronze.

So Jocelyne Larocque Of The Canadian female Olympic hockey team is a #PoorSport! You taking off your silver metal as soon as they put it on you is really good for the kids that look up to you. You should be showing them good sportsmanship!!! #USA #Gold — Jon J. (Yawn) (@NintendoLocoFan) February 22, 2018

For those of you confused as to why Canadian women's hockey player Jocelyne Larocque took off the silver medal, allow me to explain...



You win a gold or a bronze medal, but you do not win a silver. You get it. — John Brubaker (@CoachBru) February 22, 2018

When asked if a second place finish was worth celebrating, Larocque said, "I mean, yeah. Once we reflect. But now, not at the moment."