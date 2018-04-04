Canelo GGG fight back on? When will boxing match happen?

Canelo Alvarez knocked himself out of a Cinco de Mayo mega bout against Gennady Golovkin, but his promoters are still confident that they can make the rematch between the boxers happen in August or September. Alvarez announced Tuesday that he's withdrawing from the May 5 bout against Golovkin in what would have been a rematch of the controversial draw that they fought to last September. The decision to withdraw comes after Alvarez, 27, tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol twice via random urine tests on February 17 and February 20, according to ESPN. Already serving a temporary suspension, Alvarez is expected to receive a one-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission during his disciplinary hearing on April 18.

Alvarez blamed the PED being in his system on consuming contaminated meat in his native Mexico and continued to maintain that he's a "clean fighter."

“I am sad and feel powerless that this fight cannot happen now,” Alvarez said speaking through as translator, as reported by USA TODAY Sports. “I have nothing to hide. I want to be transparent in this process. I will do whatever I need to do to demonstrate I have never (deliberately) taken this substance. I have always operated as a clean fighter.”

That being said, Alvarez's promoters, Golden Boy Promotions, believe that they can still make the rematch happen this year.

"As you all know there is a hearing on April 18 and it's extremely unlikely this will get properly resolved by then and we need enough time to promote this fight," Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said, as reported by ESPN. "Additionally, given the current regulations in Nevada we have been advised, and it is unfortunate, that Canelo won't be cleared to fight in May. We are hopeful this matter will be resolved and we are hoping Canelo will be cleared so we can reschedule the fight for August or September."

So, how would Alvarez be able to fight in 2018 if he's expected to be punished with a one-year suspension? Well, according to ESPN boxing writer and television commentator, Dan Rafael, this is Alvarez's first offense and he's already cooperating via his voluntary withdrawal from the fight. Due to that cooperation, Rafael says the commission could reduce that suspension to six months, which would even be less than that, considering Alvarez would get credited with time-served from his first positive test result for clenbuterol on February 17, making August 18 the date he would be eligible to box again.

That could set up a scenario for the rematch to be rescheduled for Mexican Independence Day weekend in mid-September, Rafael believes. Alvarez and GGG fought to a draw that same time last year, although, many boxing fans and critics believed that Golovkin did more than enough to win that initial meeting.

Golovkin has repeatedly stated that Alvarez knowingly ingested the clenbuterol to gain an edge for their now-canceled rematch. But GGG plans to still fight on May 5, although a substitute opponent hasn't been named as of press time.

"I am looking forward to returning to Las Vegas for my 20th title defense and headlining my first Cinco De Mayo event on May 5," Golovkin, who will turn 36 on Sunday, said as reported by USA TODAY Sports. "It is time for less drama and more fighting."

Golovkin (37-0-1 with 33 Knockouts) remains undefeated, while the single loss on Alvarez’s 49-1-2 record (34 KOs) came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in September 2013.

If the Alvarez-GGG rematch eventually does happen, would you still be intrigued to watch it or has the fight lost its luster after this PED-induced stoppage?