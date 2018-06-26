Charlotte Flair, WWE star: Hottest Instagram looks, NSFW link

The WWE diva will be featured in ESPN's 2018 Body Issue.

WWE wrestling star Charlotte Flair is expected to be on the cover of ESPN 2018 Body Issue. She is set to be the first WWE athlete to be featured in the magazine.

Flair began teasing photos from her 2018 ESPN Body Issue photo shoot last week, saying she is “honored” to be included in this years Body Issue and represent the women of WWE. She later gave her fans a sneak peak of what’s to come in the 2018 Body Issue by sharing three more photos of herself from the shoot and shared a message to her fans and followers about how she feels about the opportunity.

“If you would’ve asked me almost six years ago that I would be wearing a robe and one of the athletes in the @espn #Body10 #BodyIssue I would have said no way! I’ve always enjoyed this issue the most because I admired and looked up to the athletes who were sending the message ‘strong is sexy,’” she wrote.

The photos she posted to Instagram show her posing nude in different wrestling positions and just like all of the ESPN Body Issue features, they are tastefully done but some may consider the nude photos of Charlotte Flair NSFW. There are plenty of sites on the Web claiming to have a trove of Charlotte Flair NSFW pics on their sites.

Who is Charlotte Flair?

In case you’re just hearing about Charlotte Flair because of the ESPN Body issue or don’t watch much wrestling, we’re here to bring you up to speed. If the last name Flair sounds familiar, you’re right. Charlotte Flair is the daughter of wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair was born April 5, 1986 and is from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Flair real name

Her real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr.

Charlotte Flair Instagram, @charlottewwe

Charlotte Flair currently has close to 3 million Instagram followers. The WWE star mostly posts pictures from her sexy photo shoots showcasing her physique and her 5-foot 10-inch height. She also shares scenes from her wrestling matches and occasion posts clips of her fierce workout routines to remind us that it takes hard work to maintain the body of a five-time WWE women’s wrestling champion.

Check out some of Charlotte Flair’s hottest Instagram pics to give you another reason why you should pick up the latest ESPN Body Issue.

Charlotte Flair Nude Photo Shoot ESPN Body Issue

So, when does the 2018 ESPN Body Issue come out?

In case you’re wondering, the 2018 ESPN Body Issue hits newsstands on June 29.