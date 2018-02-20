Chelsea vs. Barcelona: Champions League free live stream, TV

Fireworks are usually commonplace when Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Champions League.

Tuesday marks the first time these two clubs have met on Europe's biggest stage since the famed 2012 semifinals when Chelsea, down to 10 men in the second leg, miraculously escaped from Camp Nou with a 2-2 draw and a ticket to the Champions League Final where they would go on to defeat Bayern Munich.

It's their first and only Champions League title.

But there is also Andres Iniesta's dagger in added time during the second leg of the 2008-09 Champions League campaign which moved Barcelona on to the Final.

In total, the two clubs have met five times in the knockout stages of the Champions League with Barcelona advancing three times.

Barcelona continues to be the class of Europe behind Lionel Messi as they are on pace for their third treble in nine seasons while Chelsea recently booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

However, their Champions League qualification for next season could be in doubt as they are in a fight for fourth in the Premier League, just one point ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Tuesday afternoon from Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea vs. Barcelona viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Live Stream: FuboTV