Christmas Day sports schedule 2017, times (NFL, NBA games)

Here is the full slate of action in the NBA, NFL and college hoops on Christmas Day.

Most of the NFL's Week 16 slate will be played on Christmas Eve Day, but NFL fans will get an extra Christmas treat after finishing their traditional family dinner in addition to the best regular season NBA matchups of the year. The day has a Philadelphia-flavor this year, as the Eagles host the Raiders on Monday Night Football about eight hours after the Sixers face the Knicks in MSG at noon.

Joel Embiid, expected to miss the two games leading up to the Christmas matinee, might be inactive as he nurses back problems. Additionally, Steph Curry is also expected to miss the Warriors' 3 p.m. NBA Finals rematch against the Cavaliers.

As always, the rest of the NBA match ups are pretty spot on.

Here's what to watch on Christmas Day:

12 noon—Sixers at Knicks, ESPN

3 p.m.—Cavaliers at Warriors, ABC

5:30 p.m.—Wizards at Celtics, ABC

6 p.m.—Final round of Diamond Head Classic (College basketball tournament with Akron, Davidson, Hawaii, Miami, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Princeton and USC in field)

8 p.m.—Rockets at Thunder, ABC

8:30 p.m.—Raiders at Eagles, ESPN

10:30 p.m.—Timberwolves at Rockets, TNT