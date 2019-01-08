College Basketball Akron Central Michigan free live stream, watch online

The Akron Zips are coming off a victorious two-game homestand and look to continue their momentum as they travel to Central Michigan to tip-off against the Chippewas in a Mid-American Conference matchup tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Akron is 9-5, 0-1 in conference play this season. They are still looking for their first road win after falling 0-2 early on. The Zips are led by junior forward, Daniel Utomi who leads the team in points per game with 15.5 and in three-point percentage with 38.1%.

The Zips are shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.8% from three as a team and rack up about 74 points per game. One thing they do well, in particular, is scoring off turnovers. Akron forces roughly 15 turnovers per game and scores 15.2 points off them.

The Chippewas are also good at forcing turnovers; they force 17 turnovers a game but average about 13 per game themselves. They are 12-2 and 1-0 in conference play this year and currently have a seven-game winning streak at home.

Central Michigan shoots the ball at a very high level, as a team, they shoot 47.6% from the field and average 87.7 points per game. A big reason for their high shooting percentage is because of senior guard Larry Austin Jr. and junior guard Kevin McKay who shoot 52.4% and 56.8% from the field.

Akron's offense will be put to the test tonight in having to keep up with the high shooting Central Michigan offense. One stat to keep an eye on is the turnovers; if Akron can keep forcing turnovers and capitalizing on their opportunities, there could be an upset tonight on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Central Michigan 1/8/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 8

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial