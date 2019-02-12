College Basketball Davidson Fordham free live stream, watch online

The Fordham Rams host the Davidson Wildcats tonight at 7 p.m. ET in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Rose Hill Gymnasium. Tonight's contest will be the first of two meetings this season between the conference foes.

Fordham is having a disappointing season; they are 10-13 overall and 1-9 in the conference and are last in the A10. The Rams are coming off a 74-66 home loss to Duquesne University back on Feb. 9 and are now 8-7 at home this season.

Although Fordham hasn't been playing at a high level, they are first in the conference in three-point shooting. They shoot an impressive 34.7% from behind the arc.

Junior guard Antwon Portley leads the Rams in three-point shooting. He is shooting 38.7% from three this season which ranks him fourth overall in the conference.

Conversely, Davidson is one of the best teams in the Atlantic 10. They are 17-6 with an 8-2 conference record and remain tied with VCU for first place. The Wildcats are coming off a 54-51 loss to Massachusetts in their last contest that snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Wildcats are one of the best defensive teams in the A10; they hold their opponents to 64.6 PPG on 40.4% shooting from the field. Both stats rank them second in the conference.

Sophomore guard Kellan Grady is fifth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring. He leads the Wildcats with 16.6 PPG on 44.8% shooting.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's Atlantic 10 matchup between the Davidson Wildcats and the Fordham Rams. Will the Wildcats claim the top spot in the conference or will the Rams defend home court? Tune in to find out!

Scroll down for a free trial and how to catch the action:

Davidson vs. Fordham 2/12/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial