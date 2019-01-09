College Basketball Davidson George Mason free live stream, watch online

The Davidson Wildcats head on the road to tipoff against the George Mason Patriots tonight at 7 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Although their records are very different, George Mason has the edge in the Atlantic 10 standings due to their 2-0 conference record.

Davidson is 10-4, 1-0 in the conference and is undefeated at home this season. The Wildcats hope to bring some of that home magic with them tonight to help improve their 1-2 road record.

The Wildcats know how to get the ball in the hoop, they shoot an impressive 45.6% from the field and distribute the basketball at a high rate, averaging 15 assists per game. They are led by freshman guard, Kellan Grady who averages 19.2 points per game with an outstanding shooting percentage from the field at 49.7%.

Davidson has a few players who have reached the NBA level but the most notable is the three-time champion, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

George Mason is 8-7, 2-0 in the conference. Their two straight conference wins come against Saint Joseph and St. Bonaventure back on January 3 and January 6. They are led by junior guard Justin Kier who leads all scorers with 14 points per game. Kier is shooting an outstanding 50% from the field which is the highest on the team for a player averaging 10 or more points.

Sophomore forward AJ Wilson has 28 blocks on the season which leads George Mason. The next highest total is six. The Patriots are shooting 46% from the field and 34.8% from three. They make on average about seven threes per game.

Tonight's matchup between Davidson and George Mason is featured on ESPN+. This is their first and only meeting of the season unless they meet again in the Atlantic 10 playoffs.

Davidson vs. George Mason 1/9/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial