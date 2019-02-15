College Basketball Marist Quinnipiac free live stream, watch online

The Quinnipiac Bobcats host the Marist Red Foxes tonight at 8 p.m. ET in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference clash at the People's United Center. Last time these conference foes met was back on Jan. 25 where the Bobcats won 92-78.

Marist is having an average season this year; they are 10-14 overall with a 5-7 conference record. The Red Foxes are coming off back-to-back wins in their last outings and are tied for fifth in the MAAC with Manhattan.

A significant obstacle for the Red Foxes this year has been road games. Marist is 4-9 on the road this season.

Although Marist has a sub .500 record, they are the best shooting team in the conference; the Red Foxes are shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.1% from behind the arc.

Senior guard Brian Parker leads the Red Foxes with 14.3 PPG on 47.2% shooting. He also has 82 total assists this season.

Quinnipiac is one of the best teams in the conference; they are 13-10, 8-4 in the conference and are tied with Canisius for second in the MAAC. The Bobcats are currently on a three-game winning streak which is their longest of the season.

The Bobcats have many strengths; they are second in the conference in three-point percentage, shooting 36.2% from behind the arc. They are also third in rebounding, as a team they pull in 35.5 RPG.

Graduate student Cameron Young leads the MAAC in scoring; he averages 21.3 PPG on 46.5% shooting. Sophomore guard Rich Kelly is third in the conference in three-point shooting. Kelly is shooting 43.8% from three.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference clash between the Marist Red Foxes and the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Will the Red Foxes be able to improve their road record or will the Bobcats win their fourth game in a row? Tune in to find out!

Scroll down for a free trial on us and how to catch all the action:

Marist vs. Quinnipiac 2/15/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Friday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial