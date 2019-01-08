College Basketball Toledo No. 19 Buffalo free live stream, watch online

The No. 19 Buffalo Bulls return home to the Alumni Arena for the first time tonight in over three weeks when they tip-off against the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first game of a two-game homestand for the Bulls.

Buffalo is 13-1 on the season, 1-0 in conference play. This is the best start to a season for the Bulls since the 1930-31 campaign. A big reason for their early season success is due to the fact that they are shooting almost 50% from the field and holding their opponents to a 40.8% field goal percentage.

The Bulls have a chance to extend their home winning streak to 18 games tonight. Currently, Buffalo is on a 17-game home winning streak spanning back to last season. This winning streak ties them for the sixth-longest home winning streak, Houston leads the nation with 28 straight.

Toledo is coming off a 79-64 loss last Friday to the Ball State Cardinals where they saw their 10-game winning streak snapped. The Rockets are 12-2 on the season and 0-1 against the conference.

The Rockets as a team lead the MAC in three-point shooting, making 38.1% of their attempts. Not only can Toledo shoot the three ball well, but they can also defend it at a very high level. They hold their opponents shooting just 29.2% from behind the arc which awards them the league's best three-point defense.

Tonight's 2018 MAC Championship rematch is featured on ESPN+ and will be a fun one to watch. Toledo's stellar three-point defense will surely be tested since Buffalo shoots 34% from three.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 8

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial