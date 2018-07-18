Sports

College football Top 25 poll rankings – Ohio State Clemson climb

The season is now a little over a month away
Alabama comes in at number one. Getty Images
If there is one college football program that can succeed for an entire season with a quarterback controversy it is Alabama. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts will be battling for the starting job, but Nick Saban has proven in the past that he doesn’t need the top quarterback in the SEC to get the job done. Here are the College football Top 25 poll rankings.
 
Sliding in our College football Top 25 poll rankings is Georgia, which was hit hard considerably hard at the NFL Draft. Linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back Sony Michel, running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Lorenzo Carter are now all in the pros. Sure, most every elite college football program gets hit hard at the NFL Draft every year. But programs like Alabama, and even Clemson, have built up enough infrastructure over the years to be able to deal with it. With those two programs, it just rolls over.
 
Kirby Smart has a fantastic recruiting class coming in, but the fruit of that labor likely won’t be tasted until 2019. Expect a small drop-off with Georgia football this year.
Ohio State, which comes in at No. 2 in our early rankings, will be able to work their kinks out early in the year as their first true test won’t come until Week 3 against Texas Christian, which checks in at No. 25 in our poll. The Buckeyes will only see three other currently ranked teams the rest of the way. Just the benefits of playing college football mostly north of the Mason Dixon line. 
 

1. Alabama Crimson Tide
 
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
 
3. Clemson Tigers
 
4. Georgia Bulldogs
 
5. Oklahoma Sooners
 
6. Wisconsin Badgers
 
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
 
8. Washington Huskies
 
9. Auburn Tigers
 
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
 
11. Miami Hurricanes
 
12. Michigan Wolverines
 
13. Michigan State Spartans
 
14. Stanford Cardinal
 
15. USC Trojans
 
16. Texas Longhorns
 
17. Virginia Tech Hokies
 
18. LSU Tigers
 
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
 
20. Florida State Seminoles
 
21. Boise State Broncos
 
22. UCF Knights
 
23. South Carolina Gamecocks
 
24. Mississippi State Bulldogs
 
25. TCU Horned Frogs
 
