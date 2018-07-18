Sliding in our College football Top 25 poll rankings is Georgia, which was hit hard considerably hard at the NFL Draft. Linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back Sony Michel, running back Nick Chubb and linebacker Lorenzo Carter are now all in the pros. Sure, most every elite college football program gets hit hard at the NFL Draft every year. But programs like Alabama, and even Clemson, have built up enough infrastructure over the years to be able to deal with it. With those two programs, it just rolls over.

Kirby Smart has a fantastic recruiting class coming in, but the fruit of that labor likely won’t be tasted until 2019. Expect a small drop-off with Georgia football this year.

Ohio State, which comes in at No. 2 in our early rankings, will be able to work their kinks out early in the year as their first true test won’t come until Week 3 against Texas Christian, which checks in at No. 25 in our poll. The Buckeyes will only see three other currently ranked teams the rest of the way. Just the benefits of playing college football mostly north of the Mason Dixon line.

College football Top 25 poll rankings – Ohio State Clemson climb

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Clemson Tigers

4. Georgia Bulldogs

5. Oklahoma Sooners

6. Wisconsin Badgers

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Washington Huskies

9. Auburn Tigers

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

11. Miami Hurricanes

12. Michigan Wolverines

13. Michigan State Spartans

14. Stanford Cardinal

15. USC Trojans

16. Texas Longhorns

17. Virginia Tech Hokies

18. LSU Tigers

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

20. Florida State Seminoles

21. Boise State Broncos

22. UCF Knights

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs

25. TCU Horned Frogs