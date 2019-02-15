College Hockey No. 15 Harvard St. Lawrence free live stream, watch online

The St. Lawrence Saints host the No. 15 Harvard Crimson tonight at 7 p.m. ET in an Eastern College Athletic Conference showdown at the Appleton Arena. Last time these conference adversaries met was back on Jan. 26 where the Crimson won 7-3.

Harvard is having a pretty good season; they are 13-7-3 overall and 9-5-2 in the conference. The Crimson is coming off back-to-back wins and is tied for third place with Clarkson in the ECAC with 20 points apiece. They are just four points shy of Cornell for first place.

The Crimson is one of the best offensive teams in the conference. They are second in goals per game, averaging 3.35 and they excel on the power play at an extremely high level. Harvard has an outstanding 34.6% success rate on the power play. To put that in perspective, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the best team in the NHL has only a 29.8% success rate.

Junior defensemen Adam Fox is fourth in the ECAC with 32 points and is also tied for first in assists with 24. Senior forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage has 13 goals this season which ties him for fourth in the conference.

St. Lawrence is producing a dreadful 2018-19 campaign; they are 4-23-1 overall and 2-13-1 in the ECAC. The Saints are last in the conference with just five points and are on a three-game losing streak.

The Saints are struggling on both ends of the ice this season; they give up the most goals in the conference, averaging 4.03 GAA and they are second to last in goals per game, scoring just 1.93 goals.

Although St. Lawrence lacks both offense and defense this season, junior goalie Daniel Mannella has been having a pretty decent season. He has a .913 save percentage which ranks him ninth in the conference. Overall this season Mannella is 2-8-0 with a 3.81 GAA and .913 save percentage.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's Eastern College Athletic Conference showdown between the No. 15 Harvard Crimson and the St. Lawrence Saints. Will the Crimson be able to close in on Cornell for the top spot or will the Saints snap their three-game losing streak? Tune in to find out!

