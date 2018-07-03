Colombia England free live stream, TV World Cup 2018

Looking for its first World Cup since 1966, England meets Colombia in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

A young, brash England squad has an opportunity to move into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time 2006 in its Round of 16 clash against Colombia on Tuesday.

The Group G runner up's didn't have a simple opening stage, but a late win over Tunisia and a blow out of Panama saw the Three Lions advance despite a loss to Belgium.

Striker Harry Kane still leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals, headlined by a hat trick against Panama. The Tottenham man has scored all but three goals for his country at this tournament.

Across the way at Otkrytie Arena waits Colombia, who have some major concerns after squeaking into the Round of 16 after defeating Senegal.

Starman James Rodriguez's status for Tuesday's match is still up in the air after leaving Thursday's Group H finale with a calf injury. He missed training on Friday and Saturday.

While he will likely will his way into the starting lineup Sevilla man Jose Muriel could be an option up top for the Colombians.

Should he be unable to go, the pressure will fall on veteran striker Radamel Falcao and dynamic winger Juan Cuadrado to pick up the slack.

A win would give Colombia a second-straight appearance in the quarterfinals after failing to do so in its previous four World Cup appearances.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Tuesday afternoon:

Colombia v. England viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jul. 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX