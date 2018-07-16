Conspiracy theory Trump Putin Conor McGregor odd links

Conor McGregor has become quite the fame-whore as he is afraid to not be in the spotlight. In the past few days alone the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion announced his girlfriend Dee Devlin was pregnant with the couple’s second child, he showed up in a press box at the World Cup Final, and he posed in a controversial Instagram photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin. McGregor went so far as to call Putin, who has been accused of war crimes among many other horrible things, one of the greatest leaders of our time. It makes the Conspiracy theory Trump Putin Conor McGregor relevant.

“Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” McGregor wrote. “This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

Jeez. This guy makes Trump look critical of Putin by comparison. Interestingly enough, McGregor has been something of a Trump supporter over the past few years – ripping into the “mindset” of anti-Trump protestors.

“I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation,” McGregor told GQ Magazine. “When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians, and I was like: ‘It’s the wrong mindset.’

“People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it. I was in New York when all of that was going down, the protests in New York with the Trump thing. It’s like, ‘Trump out!’”

McGregor also had this to say right after Trump was elected President.

“I’m not from around here, [but] maybe Donald won’t be so bad,” McGregor told CNN.

And for the true conspiracy theory people out there, there is this: McGregor distracted the New York paparazzi in April from FBI agents investigating former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

From Vanity Fair:

“The paparazzi lingering outside the Loews Regency on Park Avenue, hoping to get a photo of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, appeared not to notice the stream of FBI agents that entered the New York hotel early Monday morning, as they made their way up to the room where the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been staying. A handful of them remained upstairs for several hours, according to a source familiar with the situation.

“Downstairs, hotel jazz blared on speakers, as women with Louis Vuitton totes and men in Gucci loafers and gold-button blazers checked in and out, while kids in Yeezys and fur-trimmed puffer coats chased each other around the lobby. A woman who looked awfully like Caroline Kenndy made a quick pass through the restaurant, and hotel security seemed to arrange a way for a guest, perhaps McGregor, to make an exit through a side door without being spotted.”

The photographers apparently “appeared not to notice the stream of FBI agents that entered the New York hotel early Monday morning, as they made their way up to the room where the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been staying.”

