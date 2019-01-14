Coppa Italia Roma Virtus Entella free live stream, watch online

Roma faces Entella in the Round of 16 in the Coppa Italia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Roma faces off against Virtus Entella in the Round of 16 in the Coppa Italia on Monday at 2:55 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico. The winner of this matchup will face Fiorentina in the quarterfinals.

Virtus Entella has had a whirlwind of a season so far. They returned to Serie C after playing four years in Serie B. They are currently ranked sixth in the third tier of Italian soccer and have played about six games less than everyone ranked above them.

Their league schedule was suspended from mid-September until the beginning of November because they were told they would be moved up a division after Cesena, who survived Serie B relegation last season, went bankrupt.

That was until the Italian Football Federation stepped in and delayed the move. They are currently waiting for the final decision from Lego Pro regarding what division they will play in moving forward.

Legendary Serie A club Roma, on the other hand, has some drama of their own leading up to Monday's matchup. They will be without a few key players including captain, Daniele De Rossi, who suffered a knee injury back on Oct. 28 and has missed the last 14 games due to injury.

Unfortunately for De Rossi, he suffered his knee injury just six days after returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him a few weeks.

Some other keys players that will be out of today's contest are Kostas Manolas, Stephan El Shaarawy, Steven N'Zonzi, and Antonio Mirante. Due to injury, Robin Olsen will start in net.

Roma is looking for their first Coppa Italia title since 2007-08.

Today's Coppa Italia contest, between Roma and Virtus Entella, will be featured on ESPN+. It will be an interesting matchup since Roma is missing some key players and Virtus Entella will be playing with a chip on their shoulder due to what's going on this season.

Scroll down for a free trial and how you can catch all the action:

Coppa Italia Roma vs. Virtus Entella 1/14/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 14

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial