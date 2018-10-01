Cubs Brewers Dodgers Rockies free live stream MLB Game 163

The Brewers look to win the NL Central in MLB Game No. 163 on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

It's not often that you will see a tie-breaking Game No. 163 in MLB history.

In fact, since the first one in 1946 between the Brooklyn Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals for the National League pennant, there have only been 14 regular-season tie-breaking games. It's worth noting that the tiebreakers in 1946, 1951, 1959 and 1962 were a best-of-three series.

But on Monday afternoon, Major League Baseball will see two tiebreakers decipher the champions of the National League Central and National League West divisions. Obviously, this is the first time in MLB history that we will see two regular-season tiebreakers played on the same day.

The first game of the day will come from Chicago as the Cubs face the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, both teams possessing a 95-67 record

Chicago has won the division in each of the past two seasons while the Brewers have won the Central just once in 2011.

However, the Brewers are playing some of the best ball in the majors right now as they are 18-6 over the last 24 games to force this game 163. They are paced by Christian Yelich, who will put the finishing touches on a monster season that will likely result in the NL MVP Award behind a .323 average, 36 home runs and 109 RBI.

He's just one of three Brewers who eclipsed the 30-home-run mark this year. Jesus Aguilar belted 35 home runs with 108 RBI while Travis Shaw added 32 round-trippers of his own.

The Cubs have a young star of their own coming off a monster season. Infielder Javier Baez led the majors with 111 RBI while mashing 34 home runs. With a healthy Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo shaking off a tough start to the season, the Cubs have plenty of options that can win a ball game.

On the west coast, the second game of the day will feature the reigning NL-champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the surprising Colorado Rockies, both teams at 91-71, at Dodger Stadium.

The Rockies have put together their best season since 2009 and are looking to make the playoffs two-straight times for the first time in franchise history. They needed a late surge to get here, winning nine of their last 10 games to make up a two-game deficit while the Dodgers went 7-3.

Colorado features an MVP hopeful of their own in Nolan Arenado, who led the National League with 37 home runs. Alongside Trevor Story (36 home runs) and Charlie Blackmon (29), the Dodgers will have their hands full with a high-powered offense.

The Dodgers will counter by sending rookie right-hander Walker Beuhler to the mound. He's been big against the Rockies this year, posting a 2.61 ERA in five starts this year.

The winners of today's games will be crowned division champions and move on to the NLDS while the losers will face each other in the National League Wild Card Game — another one-game playoff — on Tuesday.

Here is how you can catch all of Monday's action:

