Dana White says Khabib Floyd Mayweather boxing match won't happen

UFC president Dana White isn't keen on seeing one of his prized fighters enter a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather again.

On Thursday, the head of the MMA fighting organization appeared on ESPN's 'Get Up' with Mike Greenberg and wrote off any possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov boxing the undefeated Mayweather.

In fact, the only way Khabibi could meet Mayweather is if it is in UFC action. It doesn't seem likely.

"If he wants to it again, then he has to fight in UFC," White said. "I don't think it's very realistic at all."

White revealed that he met with Mayweather and his representation on Wednesday in Los Angeles and spoke about the possibility of another headlining bout.

"We had talks yesterday, I don't think [a UFC match] going to happen, but they didn't say no," he said. "We wouldn't [box], it won't happen."

Last year saw Conor McGregor beaten soundly by Mayweather in a boxing match that was one of the most anticipated fights seen over the last 20 years. It resulted in huge pay days for both fighters while building McGregor's superstar status even further.

"There's a reason Floyd Mayweather wants to fight my guys, there's big money in there for him," White said. "If Floyd wants to come over here and fight in the UFC, he's more than welcome."

Khabib, however, is currently serving a suspension handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission alongside McGregor after the post-fight brawl following Khabib's victory at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

Even if Khabib wanted to box Mayweather, White would not let it happen.

"No, he cannont [box Mayweather]," White said. "Obviously, if this was something that Khabib wanted to do, we will sit down and talk about it but I don't like anything about it."

Reports have surfaced this week that Khabib wants a two-fight deal with Mayweather, one in the ring and one in the cage.