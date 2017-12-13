Darlington Nagbe deal with Atlanta United has crazy incentives

The move from Portland to Atlanta looks to be a generous one for the midfielder.

Darlington Nagbe is slated to make a nice chunk of change if he can hit certain goals in 2018. (Photo: Getty Images)

Atlanta United made a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, the ambitious MLS club making a deal with the Portland Timbers for Darlington Nagbe. The United States international now goes to a team that clearly has their sites set on MLS Cup.

The deal for Nagbe involves the Eastern Conference side sending a total of $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2019, $300,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and a 2018 international roster spot. But wait, there’s more!

What makes the deal really intriguing for both parties is the incentives laden into the transfer. Per a league source, Atlanta will pay Portland even more in allocation if Nagbe hits certain performance clauses, clauses that may be difficult for the midfielder to hit:

- $150,000 TAM - Darlington Nagbe wins league MVP

- $100,000 TAM - Darlington Nagbe scores 12 goals or more

- $100,000 TAM - Darlington Nagbe has 15 or more assists

- $250,000 TAM - Darlington is top 3 in MLS points and Atlanta win MLS Cup

In their first year in MLS, Atlanta not only shattered a bevy of attendance records but made the playoffs.