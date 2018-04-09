Did, Brock Lesnar, punch, Vince McMahon, at, WWE, WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar absolutely brutalized Roman Reigns, taking him to “Suplex City” and leaving the “Roman Empire” in a bloody mess to retain the WWE Universal Championship and close out WrestleMania 34 on a beastly note Sunday night.

That being said, it’s the aftermath of the main event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans that has people talking.

“The Beast Incarnate” reportedly had a heated altercation with WWE owner Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 34 concluded last night. Then, on Monday, WWE announced that Lesnar has re-signed with the companyand will face Reigns in a steel-cage Universal Championship match as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabi on April 27. So, what exactly happened?

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, after pummeling Reigns, Lesnar reportedly confronted McMahon backstage and verbally assaulted the billionaire owner. Some sources told the website that Lesnar threw his Universal title at McMahon, while other sources claimed that Lesnar tossed the belt at a wall in McMahon’s direction.

Some outlets even reported that it took people stepping in between Lesnar and McMahon to keep the altercation from getting physical.

Revised- Lesnar had words for those backstage last night once he arrived back after the match. Nothing physical I’m told. Others did step in to make sure it didn’t escalate. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 9, 2018

So, what was the reported altercation about? Perhaps, Lesnar was irked about the crowd chanting “this is awful” throughout much of the main event match. Or perhaps Lesnar and McMahon had words over Brock opening up a huge gash on Reigns’s forehead, as WWE has made it a concerted effort of not showing blood on its television shows and pay-per-view events to cater to its kid-friendly core over the past several years.

Brock Lesnar busts Roman Reigns open with elbows to the head..#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/turV94P4sP — DBKN (@KiingDeno) April 9, 2018

Prior to WrestleMania 34 it seemed like it was a foregone conclusion that Lesnar would be leaving WWE. Last week, UFC president Dana White confirmed Lesnar’s impending return to the Octagon, although he didn’t give a timetable for when the move would be made, according to MMAFighting.com. That, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Lesnar’s WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, as reported by CBSSports.com.

In addition, Lesnar’s manager, Paul Heyman, spoke with BarstoolSports.com about he and Brock exploring other endeavors after appearing on the “Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 8. But WWE announcing Monday that Lesnar re-signed with the company certainly quelled any talks about his departure at least for now. But it remains to be seen how much longer Brock plans to be in WWE before rejoining the UFC or if he plans to compete in both companies. So, is it possible that Brock was unhappy with his WrestleMania 34 match and went off-script, leaving Reigns in a pool of blood to drive his point home and that’s what sparked the backstage altercation between he and McMahon? We’re likely to learn a lot more during tonight’s highly-anticipated Monday Night Raw.