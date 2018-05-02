Did Iman Shumpert sleep with Monica Santhiago?

Iman Shumpert and his wife, Teyana Taylor, definitely aren’t shy about addressing breakup rumors head on.

On Tuesday, the G.O.O.D. Music artist took to her Twitter account and tweeted a video of her and her Sacramento Kings guard hubby dancing in a nightclub with a NSFW caption stating, “the only split petunia is doing issa split on da d***.”

Take a look.

BlackSportsOnline.com reported that Taylor’s video was in response to a TerezOwens.com report earlier this week that claimed that the couple was splitting up due to Shump’s alleged infidelity. According to TerezOwens, Taylor found a secret cell phone belonging to Shumpert with all of the NBA player’s alleged cheating escapades stashed in it. One of the women allegedly involved with Shump was adult film star Monica Santhiago.

TerezOwens even claimed that Taylor learning about Shumpert’s alleged cheating paved the way for their VH1 reality show being reportedly cut from eight episodes to just five. But after the looks of Taylor’s Twitter video, the couple looks happy and close as can be. Shumpert and his singer wife are parents to adorable two-year-old daughter, Junie, who Iman recently devoted an Instagram post to — part of which had him saying that the toddler was responsible for “saving a grown man from his demons.”

The 27-year-old Shumpert played in 14 games this past season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, before he was traded to the Kings in February.