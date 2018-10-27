Dodgers climb back in series, beating Red Sox in seven hour Marathon

The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Red Sox in the longest game in World Series history Friday night and into Saturday morning as LA downed Boston, 3-2, in Game 3 of the championship set. The Red Sox lead the series 2-1 heading into Saturday night's Game 4 in Los Angeles.

Max Muncy was the hero for the Dodgers in the 18th as he belted a solo home run to left center off of Red Sox iron man Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi worked six innings in relief in an incredible effort, giving up just three hits on 97 pitches. But The Red Sox offense could get nothing going against the Dodgers bullpen. Brock Holt scored on a throwing error by Scott Alexander in the 13th inning but the Dodgers answered in the inning when Muncy scored on a miscue by Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler.

The game lasted over seven hours. Game 4 is Saturday night, with first pitch from Dodger Stadium at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.