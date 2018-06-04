Did our cover make Donald Trump un - invite Eagles?

The President took back his invite to the Super Bowl champs Monday night

What was to be the Metro Tuesday cover in Philly. Getty Images

Something sent President Donald Trump over the edge Monday night when he rescinded his invitation to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who were scheduled to be honored at the White House on Tuesday.

Maybe it was our cover for Tuesday's Metro.

Attendance by Eagles players, coaches and staff was expected to be low given the level of disagreement many within the NFL have regarding Trump's handling of the National Anthem issue last season, among many other things.

Knowing that it would be a bust of a party if it went down, Metro originally went with this for its cover for Tuesday's print edition.

We had to tweak it obviously when the news went down.

Way to be a party pooper, Don.