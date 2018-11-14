Draymond Green NBA trade rumors: Nets, Knicks among favorites
Unrest in Golden State has the bookmakers believing a trade could happen.
By Joe Pantorno
Published : November 14, 2018 Updated : November 14, 2018
Things aren't so perfect by the Bay for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.
The star forward and teammate Kevin Durant's blow up on the sidelines Monday night when Green refused to pass to the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP at the end of regulation against the Los Angeles Clippers, a game they would lose in overtime.
Durant made sure that Green heard about it on the bench before teammates intervened inside the huddle:
Kevin Durant & Draymond Green get into a heated exchange after Draymond failed to get a shot off at the end of regulation during the Warriors loss to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/uYROz4bld1— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2018
Amidst the exchange was Green challenging Durant on his impending free agency, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.
While Durant, head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers played the situation down after the game, the Warriors' ensuing actions didn't necessarily suggest that all was right.
Golden State suspended Green without pay for Tuesday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks, a move that suggests the organization favors Durant far more than the often-controversial forward.
Durant is expected to opt out of his contract this summer and hit the open market where his departure could throw a wrench in Golden State's dynastic plans. A feud with Green will likely only push him out the door more.
If the Warriors believe it is a must to re-sign Durant, then it could lead the organization to jettison Green out of town. It's a notion that the bookies have already thought of as Bookmaker.eu listed the most likely landing spots for Green if he's dealt:
Los Angeles Clippers- +200
Brooklyn Nets- +250
Chicago Bulls- +350
Los Angeles Lakers- +375
New York Knicks- +400
Dallas Mavericks- +500
Portland Trail Blazers- +550
Miami Heat- +600
Detroit Pistons- +650