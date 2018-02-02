Eagles drumline living Super Bowl dream too

A group of local drummers followed the Eagles to Minnesota this week.

As anyone who has ever been to an Eagles game — or has even been to Philadelphia — no doubt knows, Eagles fans are not quiet.

So it comes as no surprise that the Eagles Drumline made the trip to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII as well.

"I never thought playing drums early in my life could lead to me playing drums at the Super Bowl," captain of the unit Andy Moffatt said after a rousing performance at the NFL Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center Friday, "uncanny it's amazing."

The group features more than 24 drummers, on snare, tenor drums, bass and cymbals with many of them pitching in afterhours — with day jobs like music teacher or high school band instructor. They are an officially sanctioned musical group and technically employees of the Eagles.

"Honestly, this is the only time I can play my instrument so it's a great way to actually do it," Karah Danubio, from Newark, Delaware said.

The drummers landed in Minnesota Thursday and kept a full schedule, even appearing at 3:30 in the morning on Nicollet Mall in the bitter cold.

"It felt just like the New Year's game," Moffatt said, recalling the brisk single digit temperatures in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Every place the drummers go in Minneaoplis they are welcomed with high fives and E-A-G-L-E-S chants by fans paying as much as $8,000 per ticket for nose bleeds and $1,000 round trip airfare. And Eagles fans travel well, as they're slowly filling every crack and crevasse of the city ahead of Sunday's battle with the Patriots.

"As soon as we set up here, Eagles came from everywhere," Moffatt said, "that was the most amazing thing."

Win or lose, it's a week none of them ever expected to have — as former high school and college drumline members.

"The fact that [the Eagles are] in the Super Bowl is great," Stephanie, a cymbals player from West Chester said, "but the fact that I am here blows me away."