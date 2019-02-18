English FA Cup Manchester United Chelsea free live stream, watch online

Chelsea hosts Manchester United this afternoon in the fifth round of the English FA Cup at 2:25 p.m. ET at the Stamford Bridge. Last time these clubs met was back on Oct. 20 where they ended in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United is 15-6-5 with 51 points and is currently one of three teams competing for the last Champions League spot. They are fourth in the English Premier League and have a one-point lead over Arsenal and Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League spot thanks to a surge provided by the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager after the firing of Jose Mourinho.

Man United advanced to this stage of the competition on Jan. 25 when they beat Arsenal 3-1. Alexis Sánchez, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Martial scored in the 31st, 33rd, and 82nd minutes of action. Lingard and Martial will be sidelined today due to injury.

Manchester United comes into today's contest with just two wins at the Stamford Bridge since 2002. They have lost 14 out of their last 22 matches at the venue.

The reeling Chelsea is sixth in the English Premier League with their 15-5-6 record and 50 points. Chelsea and Arsenal are both tied for the Europa League spot.

Chelsea is coming off a 3-0 win in the fourth round of the English FA Cup back on Jan. 27 when they beat Sheffield Wednesday. Willian scored on a penalty shot in the 26th minute and tallied his second of the contest in the 83rd minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi also notched a goal in the 64th minute.

Chelsea's boss, Maurizio Sarri is on the hot seat since Chelsea has lost three out of the past four Premier League matches, which includes a 6-0 embarrassment to Manchester City. To add a little salt to the wound, Zinedine Zidane has indicated that he'd be willing to take over the club.

ESPN+ will feature the fifth round of the English FA Cup this afternoon between Manchester United and Chelsea. Who will advance to the quarterfinals? Tune in to find out!

