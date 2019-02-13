English League Championship Brentford Aston Villa free live stream, watch online

Brentford hosts Aston Villa this afternoon at 2:40 p.m. ET in an English League Championship contest at Griffin Park. The last time these clubs met was Aug. 22 where they finished in a 2-2 draw.

Brentford is currently 18th in the standings and is 9-10-11 overall with 37 points. The Bees have an 11-point lead over Reading who is 22nd in the league. If Brentford ends the season 22nd or lower, they will be relegated down to the English Football League One.

The Bees are coming off a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in their last contest on Feb. 9. Midfielder Sergi Canós scored the lone goal for Brentford in the 89th minute.

Forward Neal Maupay is ranked fifth in the English League Championship with 17 goals so far this season. Maupay is five goals shy of Billy Sharp for the league lead.

What makes today's match interesting is that Brentford's head coach, Thomas Frank will be going up against his former boss Dean Smith. This is the first time these managers will face each other since Smith left for Aston Villa after last season.

Aston Villa is 10-14-7 with 44 points and is 10th in the standings. They are currently seven points back of sixth place Middlesbrough for a chance to compete in the promotion playoffs.

They are coming off a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in their last outing. Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, and Andre Green all scored in the contest.

Abraham has 20 goals this season which ties him with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki for second in the league. Midfielder Conor Hourihane has nine assists this year which ties him for third.

Abraham has 20 goals this season which ties him with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki for second in the league. Midfielder Conor Hourihane has nine assists this year which ties him for third.

