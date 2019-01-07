English Premier League Wolverhampton Liverpool free live stream, watch online

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool meet up for the second time this season today at 2:45 p.m. ET at Molineux Stadium, this time in the FA Cup 3rd Round. The last time these two teams met was back on Dec. 21 in Premier League action where the Reds came out on top 2-0.

Liverpool's talisman and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah scored the game's first goal in the 18th minute before Virgil van Dijk nabbed a second in the 68th minute. Wolverhampton took 11 total shots, five of them on goal and Liverpool took 15 shots, six on goal.

This is Wolves' first season back in the English Premier League after a six-year absence. They were promoted back in after their 2017-18 EFL Championship season. Wolverhampton is off to an 8-5-8 start with just 29 points this season which has them ninth in the league. In their last five games, they are 2-2-1.

Wolverhampton was looking to become the first promoted team to accumulate 30 points after 21 matches and only needed a draw in their last game but fell to Crystal Palace 2-0 back on Jan. 2.

Liverpool is having a phenomenal 2018-19 campaign; they are 17-3-1 with 54 points which has them first in the league. They are four points ahead of Manchester City. In their last five games, they are 4-1, though their Jan. 3 loss to City re-opened the title race.

Wolverhampton and Liverpool have a bit of a history spanning back to 2011; since then, Liverpool is 4-1 against them. After today's matchup, the two teams play just one more time on May 12 before the Premier League season ends.

Today’s contest between Wolverhampton and Liverpool is featured on ESPN+.

Date: Monday, Jan. 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial