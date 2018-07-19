Here are all the winners from the 2018 ESPY Awards

The ESPYs 2018, ESPN’s award show to honor and celebrate athletes, was held Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick hosted the 26th annual ESPY awards and became the first woman to ever host the ESPN award show.
This year, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim won Male and Female Athlete of the year, respectively. Last year’s World Series champion Houston Astros were named the best team at the ESPYs 2018.
Aside from the many moments to celebrate the accomplishments of athletes on the field, a powerful and emotional moment at the 2018 ESPYs happened when Jennifer Garner presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to more than 100 sexual abuse victims and survivors of former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
In total, 141 child athletes including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman took the stage to accept this year’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
ESPYs 2018 complete list of winners
All of the winners at the 2018 ESPYs:
Best Male Athlete: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Female Athlete: Chloe Kim, U.S. Snowboarder
Best Team: Houston Astros
Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's Title Game Buzzer-Beater
Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Best Moment: The Minnesota Miracle (Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning TD vs. Saints)
Best Game: U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team defeats Canada at 2018 Winter Olympics
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Survivors of Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse
Jimmy V Award: Jim Kelly
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood
Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's Halfpipe Gold Medal
Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim
Best Male Olympian: Shaun White
Best Fighter: Terence Crawford
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer
Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Best NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.
Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth
Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Male Athlete With a Disability: Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
Best Female Athlete With a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best Bowler: Rhino Page
Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire
Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign