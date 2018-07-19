Here are all the winners from the 2018 ESPY Awards

The ESPYs 2018, ESPN’s award show to honor and celebrate athletes, was held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick hosted the 26th annual ESPY awards and became the first woman to ever host the ESPN award show.

This year, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim won Male and Female Athlete of the year, respectively. Last year’s World Series champion Houston Astros were named the best team at the ESPYs 2018.

Aside from the many moments to celebrate the accomplishments of athletes on the field, a powerful and emotional moment at the 2018 ESPYs happened when Jennifer Garner presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to more than 100 sexual abuse victims and survivors of former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In total, 141 child athletes including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman took the stage to accept this year’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

WATCH: Sexual abuse survivors honored at ESPYs 2018

ESPYs 2018 complete list of winners

All of the winners at the 2018 ESPYs:

Best Male Athlete: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Female Athlete: Chloe Kim, U.S. Snowboarder

Best Team: Houston Astros

Best Play: Arike Ogunbowale's Title Game Buzzer-Beater

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Best Moment: The Minnesota Miracle (Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning TD vs. Saints)

Best Game: U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team defeats Canada at 2018 Winter Olympics

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Survivors of Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse

Jimmy V Award: Jim Kelly

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood

Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's Halfpipe Gold Medal

Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Best NBA Player: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete With a Disability: Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

Best Female Athlete With a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign