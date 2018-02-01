Expect to see a lot more Eagles fans at Super Bowl LII

Eagles fans are coming out in droves to get their hands on Super Bowl tickets.

Two weeks after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, it appears that the Twin Cities is going to get run over again by Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Cue the cans of Crisco, Minneapolis police department. Kidding.

The enthusiasm from Eagles fans, whose team hasn’t won a championship since 1960, is downright palatable. According to at least one ticket exchange website, the sale of tickets to Eagles fans is nearly double what the New England Patriots turnout appears to be. It looks like Minneapolis is going to have a heavy shade of green this weekend and perhaps not quite as much red and blue as in years’ past.

Cue the ‘Foles Clap.’

“Minnesota has accounted for 15 percent of Vivid Seats Super Bowl ticket sales overall, but Pennsylvania is right behind at 13 percent,” said Stephen Spiewak, a spokesman for VividSeats.com. “Since the Eagles clinched the NFC, 20 percent of Super Bowl tickets sold on Vivid Seats were to people in Pennsylvania and nine percent have gone to people in New Jersey, suggesting a considerable Eagles fan base will be at the game.”

But the enthusiasm met for Patriots fans isn’t quite as high.

The number of fans buying from Massachusetts on VividSeats.com is 7.6 percent, down from 13.4 percent in last year’s Super Bowl. Perhaps five Super Bowl titles can make a franchise’s fanbase a tad bit complacent.

Demand for the first Super Bowl ever hosted by U.S. Bank Stadium, however, remains high as the median price for Super Bowl LII tickets sold on Vivid Seats is up 27.6 percent from last year, at a median price of $4,800.

And while Patriots fans may not be buying in as large numbers as last year, those who are making the trip seem to be putting their money where their mouth is. And quite a bit of money at that.

“However, one person from Massachusetts spent $15,997 to purchase a lower level ticket on the 50-yard line through Vivid Seats,” Spiewak said. “It’s clear that there are excited fans on both sides."