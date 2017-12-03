Fantasy football Josh Gordon - start or sit at Chargers?

Starting Browns receiver Josh Gordon on your fantasy football team during the final week of most league's regular seasons is a risky play, but then again everything you do with your lineup at this point in the year holds great risk.

Gordon is a WR3 heading into Cleveland's matchup with the surging Los Angeles Chargers, who are the seventh best team against the pass in the NFL (206.0 yards per game). The Chargers are also difficult to score against as they allow the sixth fewest amount of points per game in the league (18.4). That said, tied-in Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Kabot believes Gordon will likely score a touchdown in his first game back. From Cleveland.com:

"Judging from the excellent shape Gordon is in, I think he has the potential to have a good game, providing he and DeShone Kizer are on the same page their first time out, and with limited practice time. They've worked overtime after practice to develop a rhythm, but they've still only been on the field together for just over a week. If they keep things simple for Gordon, I believe he can catch about six of 11 targets, including at least one deep ball. I'm sure Kizer will leo find him in the end zone."