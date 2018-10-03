Advice for Derek Carr Hayden Hurst fantasy football for Week 5

Here is advice for Week 5 with a look at fantasy football Hayden Hurst Derek Carr advice. You can level the playing field when it comes to fantasy football with FantasyDraft.

Raiders Finally Raiding

Derek Carr has finally woken up the Raiders offense after a dreadful 2017 campaign. Carr has established a pretty solid floor for himself in 2018, with no fewer than 288 passing yards in any game this season. He finally busted out with 400+ yards and four touchdowns in Week 4, and with a full complement of weapons around him he should be able to continue to succeed from a fantasy perspective. It's certainly worth mentioning that he leads the league in interceptions (7) through four weeks, but you'll take that trade-off when it comes with high passing yardage. He likely shouldn't be anyone's starting quarterback, but if you're looking for a bye week replacement or a bench stash in case of injury, Carr should be pretty firmly in the QB15-QB20 range for the rest of the season, and comes with plenty of upside to go even higher every now and then.

Rookie the Best RB in Indy

The case for Nyheim Hines is pretty simple--there's nobody more talented than him at the position on his team. Marlon Mack can't stay healthy and hasn't been productive when he has been on the field, and Jordan Wilkins is the definition of a plodding back with almost no upside. Hines, on the other hand, has speed to burn and great hands, and is making for a valuable flex option catching passes out of the Indianapolis backfield. He may only get four or five carries per game, but that's not what you care about. He's seeing plenty of targets from Andrew Luck, and if he's tallying 5-10 catches a week (with some coming around the goal line) then he's got much more value than any of his backfield mates. The Colts offensive line (or lack thereof) lends itself to his skill set even more--if Luck is constantly under pressure, he'll need somebody to dump off to. Hines is his man, and he should be your man as well.

Risk Outweighs Reward with Fournette

Leonard Fournette is a strong, talented, punishing tailback who can certainly be a dominant force when he's on the field. Unfortunately for him and his fantasy owners, he can't stay on the field. We are now in a second season of waiting each week to see whether his seemingly perpetual "questionable" tag evolves into a "doubtful" tag, and I'm here to advise that the risk isn't worth it. If you own Fournette, now is the time to cash out before he suffers something more lasting or severe--see what you can get for him in a trade. The high draft capital and name value should still carry plenty of weight, so shop him out and see if you can't pick up a talented lower-tier back--Aaron Jones of the Packers is a good target, for example. If you are holding firm on Fournette (and one couldn't blame you given where he was drafted), find a way to get T.J. Yeldon on your roster.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens - At a position ravaged by injury, you have to go deep. Hurst is finally healthy enough to play, and could have an immediate (if initially minimal) role in the clicking Ravens offense.

Cameron Meredith, WR, New Orleans Saints - Meredith was finally active for the Saints in Week 4, and while his first game back was statistically underwhelming, it's only a matter of time before he thrives as the second (or third, if you count Alvin Kamara) option in the high-flying Saints aerial attack.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans - Will Fuller reaggravated the hamstring injury that bothered him this summer, and that opened the door for Coutee to step up. He did so to the tune of 11 catches for 109 yards, and as long as Fuller is out he'll be the clear number two option for DeShaun Watson.