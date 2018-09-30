Advice for DraftKings fantasy Kerryon Johnson Jarvis Landry, more

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 12-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar. Also, a reminder that you can get the most bang for your daily fantasy buck with Yahoo DFS.

QUARTERBACK

Drew Brees ($6,600) at NYG — The only thing that makes me nervous here is that this will be the Saints’ first game of the season outside of a dome. I think there are safer QB options, but Brees against this Giants defense is worth targeting.

Deshaun Watson ($6,300) at IND — Watson’s heated up after a terrible game in Week 1. A matchup against a cushy Colts defense in a dome in Indy should continue his strong play. His rushing ability always leaves a high floor.

Matt Ryan ($6,100) vs. CIN — Ryan’s been scorching hot these past two home games, and continues to play in the dome in Atlanta with a monster total point projection. This is a no-brainer spot to target.

Russell Wilson ($5,600) at ARI — Wilson makes for a more off the radar play, but his salary is down $1,000 over the last two weeks and he’s getting his top weapon back in WR Doug Baldwin ($5,500). Things should be on the up here for Seattle.

Andy Dalton ($5,400) at ATL — Dalton is in too obvious a spot here and should be chalk on DK. He’s having a terrific season and his salary is on the decline heading to Atlanta — where we’ve seen huge totals recently.

RUNNING BACK

Alvin Kamara ($9,600) at NYG — Kamara saw 20 targets last week and handled a career-high 31 touches (34 if we count punt returns). He should cost well over $10,000 in any game Mark Ingram is inactive.

Saquon Barkley ($8,100) vs. NO — Barkley has been extremely consistent, even against strong defenses. He has a role in the passing game and will now face the softest defense he’s seen yet.

Ezekiel Elliott ($7,700) vs. DET — The Lions have gotten absolutely shredded on the ground, particularly in the first two weeks of the season. Zeke is practically Dallas’ only offensive weapon, and will get plenty of touches in a near perfect matchup at home.

Giovani Bernard ($6,300) at ATL — The Falcons let up more receptions to the RB position than any team in the league, and Bernard is a great pass-catching back. With Joe MIxon out, lock Gio in for all the RB work in what should be a barnburner in ATL.

Lamar Miller ($5,000) at IND — Miller hasn't gone off yet, but his workload is just so safe. The matchup at Indy shouldn't scare us off, and his salary is too cheap. A big game for Miller is in the works.

Sony Michel ($4,500) vs. MIA — Michel hasn't looked good in his first two NFL games, but he’s gotten plenty of touches (26). New England will continue to force-feed him the rock until he has a big game.

Kerryon Johnson ($4,400) at DAL — Johnson topped 100 yards rushing for the Lions in Week 3, something that hadn’t happened since 2013. They’d be silly not to ride the hot hand here.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas ($9,100) at NYG — Thomas has been way too safe a play this season. He’s caught 38-of-40 targets and is averaging 33.3 DK points through three games. A decline will come eventually, but we can’t ignore this level of production.

Odell Beckham Jr. ($8,700) vs. NO — I love OBJ on the other side of this matchup, as the Saints have been one of the cushiest defenses in the league. Beckham’s had a couple of big games this season, but it yet to reach the end zone. This could be a breakout spot for him.

Julio Jones ($8,200) vs. CIN — More people will ignore Julio after he let us down in Week 3, but he’s right back in a tremendous spot in Week 4. The Cincy defense is stronger than New Orleans, but the game total in ATL is impossible to ignore. Eventually Julio will find himself back in the end zone.

Jarvis Landry ($7,400) at OAK — With Baker Mayfield ($5,300) now at the helm, Landry’s spot becomes significantly more attractive against an Oakland defense that ranks 21st against WRs. After 14 targets last week, we can expect a huge role for Landry in Week 4 and moving forward.

Allen Robinson ($5,900) vs. TB — Tampa ranks 30th against WRs this season, and Robinson has seen a huge target share for the Bears. With 28 targets in three games, there’s a lot of upside here for very affordable salary.

Sterling Shepard ($4,900) vs. NO — Shepard will be one of the most popular plays of the week, as Evan Ingram is out for the Giants, and the Saints second cornerback went down with an injury. This is a home run spot for Shepard at home.

Calvin Ridley ($4,900) vs. CIN — While we shouldn't overreact to Ridley’s Week 3 explosion, he’s clearly a huge part of this high-powered Falcons offense. He remains underpriced.

Tyler Boyd ($4,600) at ATL — Similar to Ridley, Boyd’s recent production is no fluke. He could be $1,500 more and be fairly priced, particularly in the matchup in ATL.

TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski ($7,000) vs. MIA — Gronk will officially play on Sunday, and has a terrific matchup against the Dolphins. With a 5-82-2 line the last time he faced them, this New England offense needs a boost from Gronk to get a win.

Jared Cook ($4,100) vs. CLE — Cook hasn’t been as quiet as people think after his enormous Week 1. He’s had a touchdown called back, and remained a big part of Oakland’s offense. Look for him to be heavily involved in a great TE matchup.

Eric Ebron ($3,600) vs. HOU — Ebron will be chalk yet again this week. Jack Doyle is out, which led to 11 targets for the big TE last week. Look for those targets to lead to much more than the 5-33-0 line Ebron posted in Week 3.

D/ST

Seahawks ($3,200) at ARI — The Cardinals will start a rookie QB making his first start, which is always a nice spot to target. Especially in a game with this low a projected total.

Bears ($2,600) vs. TB — The Bears have been elite on the defensive side of the ball, and this Tampa offense is due for some regression in a tough road atmosphere.