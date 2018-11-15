Brandon Marshall Josh Adams Fantasy Football advice, more

Here are some considerations to add and drop from your fantasy football team if they’re still available in your league.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — Joe Flacco could be sidelined with a hip injury, meaning we could see Jackson get his chance. Jackson was one of the most exciting players in college football while at Louisville, possessing insane rushing ability. He might not figure it out as a passer right away, but his legs will keep his fantasy value afloat. If he performs well, Jackson could take the starting job and run with it.

Eli Manning, New York Giants — Manning showed signs of life on Monday night, tossing three touchdowns against the 49ers. Week 11 brings a matchup against a Tampa defense that ranks near the bottom of the league against the pass. Eli’s at least worth a one week add to see how he performs, or a bye week fill in.

DROPS

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions — Stafford’s been horrible lately, and while it’s not all his fault, a bad offensive line still means a bad fantasy QB. There’s more value at this position across the board, yet Stafford remains owned in about 75 percent of fantasy leagues.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks — Mike Davis was the popular name with Chris Carson out, but don’t forget the Seahawks invested a first-round pick in Penny. The Rookie ripped off 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against the Rams, and might’ve earned himself a larger role going forward.

Josh Adams, Philadelphia Eagles — Adams has been Philly’s best rusher in recent games, gaining 108 yards on his last 16 carries. The Eagles came out and said they’ll be giving him more carries moving forward, so there’s a chance he grasps the lead role.

DROPS

Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers — The time has finally come. By Bell failing to report to Tuesday’s deadline, he’s officially ineligible to play in the NFL for any team this season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears — The rookie’s now seen 26 total targets in his last four games, although it hasn’t always resulted in big production. In the first three games, Miller went for no more than 49 yards, although he did catch a touchdown, but Week 10 was his breakout game. Miller caught 5-of-6 targets for 122 yards and another touchdown. He’s worth exploring as an add.

Brandon Marshall, New Orleans Saints — After Dez Bryant went down, the Saints determined they still have a big need for the WR2 spot. While Marshall hasn’t shown us much production over the past couple of seasons, he’s big body that could be a starter on one of the best offenses in the NFL. The former stud is worth a look.

DROPS

Dez Bryant, New Orleans Saints/Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — Both receivers suffered season-ending injuries in Week 10 so we can part ways with them. Unfortunately all of us that stashed Dez won’t get a lick of production.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Jeff Heuerman, Denver Broncos — Heuerman was in this spot last week, but with the Broncos on bye, many passed on adding him. Now is the time if he’s still there. After hauling in 10-of-11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, he could see a much larger role moving forward without Demaryius Thomas in the offense.

DROPS

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints — Watson had big games in Weeks 7 and 9, but those seem to be outlier games on the season. He saw just two total targets in the two other games since the Saints’ bye week, and failed to score a touchdown in the five games before the bye.

DEFENSE

ADDS

Arizona Cardinals — The Raiders have been an absolute dumpster fire, and if Jordy Nelson winds up sitting out this week, their starting receivers in Arizona would be Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts. Regardless, the Cardinals defense is in a terrific spot at home.

DROPS

New York Jets — Many of us scooped up the Jets in Wee to face Miami, and they did a solid job. We then got a welcomed surprised when the Jets faced the Bills in Week 10, so if you were like me you held onto them and started them again. It resulted in negative three points. Time to cut ties.