Add drop advice on Josh Adams Josh Reynolds, more

MetroBet takes a look at adds and drops for this coming weekend's fantasy football action.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — Jackson only completed 13 passes for 150 yards in his first NFL start and didn’t score a touchdown. While that sounds like a brutal game, he rushed a ridiculous 27 times for another 117 yards. His rushing upside keeps his floor insanely high, and this matchup against Oakland plays right into Jackson’s skillset.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers —The Bucs swapped quarterbacks again in Week 11. On the surface Winston, who will start in Week 12, has a great matchup against the 49ers, but we always have to be concerned with any Tampa QB getting benched.

DROPS

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans — Mariota re-injured his hand on Sunday, but was having a terrible game prior to getting hurt. If you were riding Mariota’s hot streak, you can safely cut ties now.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens — Edwards came out of nowhere to take almost all of Alex Collins’ workload, rushing 17 times for 115 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. It was a much needed spark in Baltimore’s backfield, and it’d be shocking not to see Edwards get a crack at the featured role.

Josh Adams, Philadelphia Eagles — Adams was the lone bright spot for the Eagles against the Saints, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts, catching another three passes for 19 yards. If you didn’t pounce on him last week, you can scoop him up now with confidence.

DROPS

Doug Martin, Oakland Raiders — Since taking over for Marshawn Lynch out of the bye, Martin has taken double-digit carries in all four games. He’s rushed for between 49-72 rushing yards in each game, but has a very limited role in the passing game and is yet to score a touchdown. In a lacking offense like Oakland’s there just isn’t any upside.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams — Reynolds was plugged into a big role in the Rams offense with Cooper Kupp shutdown for the season, and he did not disappoint. Reynold’s brought in 6-of-8 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown, and was a toe-tap away from a second score. While we shouldn’t expect these type of numbers since they came in that insane MNF game, Reynolds clearly has a role carved out in one of the league’s top offenses.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers — The Panthers haven’t had a receiver step forward and establish themselves all season, but the rookie may’ve done that in Week 11. After going off for a 7-157-1 line on eight targets against the Lions, Moore is firmly on the fantasy radar moving forward.

DROPS

Baltimore Ravens — While Lamar Jackson’s value is on the rise, it unfortunately does not translate to his receivers. Michael Crabtree and John Brown each had one catch a piece in Jackson’s first start, giving them very little value for the time being.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams — Everett scored for the second week in a row, this time hauling in 3-of-4 targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs. Again, this was a unique game, but TE has been a horrid position, and Everett could see more work with Kupp out.

DROPS

Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals — RSJ is one of those TE plays that always seems to bust when he’s in a good spot. After one catch for five yards against the Raiders, no need to waste your time moving forward.

DEFENSE

ADDS

Dallas Cowboys — Dallas is red-hot and now get a home game against Washington — which lost Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury on Sunday. That leaves Washington with Colt McCoy at QB on short rest on Thursday, which generally favors the home defense.

DROPS

Denver Broncos — Denver’s elite talent on defense has only translated into fantasy points on one or two occasions this season. Heading to Pittsburgh, I’m not looking to continue rostering them.