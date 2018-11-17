AJ Green Sammy Watkins fantasy injury update: Good to go?

The latest on fantasy football

There are several key injuries MetroBet is monitoring injury-wise with a huge fantasy football Sunday just hours away. There was somewhat encouraging news on WR AJ Green and WR Sammy Watkins on Saturday as both the Bengals and Chiefs have major showdowns in the next two days and need their top receivers to play.

Green worked out on the sideline of Bengals practice Friday but was not a full participant. He was originally listed as "out" for this weekend's huge game against the Ravens but was upgraded to "doubtful." There is a train of thought right now with Cincinnati brass that Green will at least dress for Sunday's game. In no way would he be seeing many snaps, however, as he would primarily be used as a decoy. Either way, the Bengals will prefer keeping Baltimore guessing right up until game time.

At this stage, MetroBet gives Green a 20 percent chance of playing Sunday. Even if he does play, however, do not expect a typical Green fantasy day. He should be a desperate FLEX if he plays.

On the flip side from Green's status is that of Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins. Watkins is expected to play in the Monday Night mega-matchup between Kansas City and the Rams despite having sat out of practice Friday with an injured foot. Andy Reid is simply looking to keep Watkins fresh for the Rams game and it's something of a blessing for the Chiefs that the game is on Monday instead of Sunday.

MetroBet gives Watkins a 90 percent chance of suiting up and playing against the Rams and he should be considered a WR2 if he does play.