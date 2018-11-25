Daily fantasy football Lamar Jackson Christian McCaffrey Gus Edwards advice, more

Daily fantasy football advice for NFL Week 12. You can play DraftKings daily fantasy football right now by clicking here.

QUARTERBACK

Andrew Luck ($6,400) vs. MIA — It took Luck a few games after missing a full season to get his feet wet, but he’s now scored at least 22 DK points in seven consecutive games. With 24 touchdown passes during that span, Luck is a safe target regardless of opponent right now.

Lamar Jackson ($5,700) vs. OAK — Jackson made his first NFL start last week, and while he only passed for 150 yards and failed to score a touchdown, he was still a fantasy hit. He rushed an absurd 26 times for 119 yards, so that floor as a runner makes him an extremely safe play. The Raiders rank 31st in the NFL against the run.

Nick Mullens ($5,400) at TB — Mullens has been solid in his two NFL starts, averaging over 17 DK points, albeit against terrible teams. But Tampa ranks dead last in the NFL in DK points allowed to QB, so the matchup dictates slinging the ball. This game is projected for 54.5 points, so expect offense despite the lack of big names.

RUNNING BACK

Saquon Barkley ($9,100) at PHI — Todd Gurley highlights a list of elite RB plays that aren’t on this main slate, leaving Barkley as the most consistent play by a wide margin. The rookie’s only failed to reach 20 DK points once in his career, and scored a career-best 40.9 DK points against Philly earlier this season.

Christian McCaffrey ($7,900) vs. SEA — CMC is in an average spot on this slate, but there aren’t all that many plays to pay up for. Given his huge role and a slight discount in salary, he makes for a solid option. His pass-catching role provides a safe floor.

James Conner ($7,800) at DEN —Conner is an extremely similar play to McCaffery. He’s fairly priced against a middle of the pack Denver defense, leaving a very difficult choice between him and CMC. Choosing correctly could be the difference in the slate.

Matt Breida ($5,700) at TB — Breida had a hot start to the season, then was battling through injuries for a stretch. His 31.2 DKFP against the Giants suggest he has his health, and now he’s had a bye week to rest up even more for this Tampa defense.

Gus Edwards ($4,400) vs. OAK — Edwards bursted onto the scene in Week 11, most likely stealing Alex Collins’ job. The rookie posted a 17-115-1 line on the ground with a two-point conversion, and now faces this dreadful Oakland run defense. It would be shocking if Baltimore didn’t give Edwards a crack at the feature role. He and Jackson can safely be rostered together.

Josh Adams ($3,800) vs. NYG — Adams is getting a crack at the Eagles’ featured RB role, leaving him far too underpriced. Adams posted 16.2 DKFP on 10 touches last week, and that was with only seven carries playing from way behind in New Orleans.

WIDE RECEIVER

Odell Beckham Jr. ($8,800) at PHI — OBJ had his worst game of the season earlier in the year against the Eagles, but I wouldn’t count on that happening again. The Philly secondary is in shambles right now, most likely without four of its best players. Beckham is in position to go off in this spot.

Tyler Boyd ($6,000) vs. CLE — Eventually Boyd is going to go off with A.J. Green out of the lineup, but so far he’s caught just 7-of-15 targets for 136 yards and no touchdowns in two Green-less games. The Browns rank just 20th against WR, and more importantly, Boyd comes at a $1,500 discount compared to two weeks ago.

Emmanuel Sanders ($5,500) vs. PIT — Keep in mind that Sanders was priced as high at $7,300 this season, and is now all the way down at $5,500 with Demaryius Thomas gone. Maybe DT helped Sanders on the field by taking attention away from him, but Sanders is better than he’s been playing in his last few outings. Like Boyd, we’ll welcome this discount.

D.J. Moore ($4,600) vs. SEA — The Panthers are banged up at WR, but it’s cleared the way for a couple of their young players to succeed. Moore brought in 7-of-8 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown last week in Detroit, leaving him likely as Carolina’s WR1 moving forward. If you need some slight savings, Curtis Samuel ($3,800) has topped 16 DK points in two of his last three, and should remain in a big role.

TIGHT END

George Kittle ($6,200) at TB — Kittle had already been responding well to Mullens taking over at QB, averaging over 20 DK points in those two games. But with Marquise Goodwin likely out to deal with a personal matter, Kittle’s role should only expand in a matchup that’s perfect to begin with.

Chris Herndon ($2,900) vs. NE — Herndon’s quietly been producing solid numbers for the Jets for about five weeks now, at least given his price point. The Jets are big underdogs against the Patriots, per usual, so game script indicates New York will need to throw the ball to try and stay in the game. New England ranks just 26th defending TE, so this is a spot they can be had.

D/ST

Bills ($2,700) vs. JAX — A lot of people will be looking at Jacksonville’s defense here going up against the Bills for $4,000. While that’s probably a fine play, I like taking the Bills at home for a big discount. Jacksonville is on a six game skid and hasn’t even covered a spread during that time period. Buffalo is in a sneaky spot to take this one in a low scoring game.