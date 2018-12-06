Daily Fantasy Knicks Celtics Suns Blazers Rockets Jazz advice

It’s a slow night in the NBA with just a three-game slate on DraftKings, especially with two of the games carrying blowout potential.

Here’s what you need to know about each game when constructing your DK lineup on Thursday December 5th:

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: BOS -13

Over/Under: 217.5

Key Injuries: Trey Burke (knee)

This is the least exploitable game on the slate for multiple reasons. It has the largest spread of any game, and also doesn’t offer any injury news to capitalize on. Both of the other games offer at least one of those aspects, so this is a game you probably want to target only one or two players from, if any.

From a Knicks’ standpoint, Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,600) is the only player I’d even consider using in a lineup, but he’s also failed to reach value in five of his last six games. Do as you please here, but I can confidently say I’ll be fading the Knicks.

The Celtics are a little more intriguing, as they’re playing their best basketball of the season and will be looking to avenge a home loss to the Knicks two weeks ago. Kyrie Irving ($9,000), Al Horford ($6,200) and Gordon Hayward ($6,100) are tournament considerations, while Marcus Smart ($4,400) is expected to keep his starting role at a discounted price. Smart could be a value in double ups and 50/50s, but this game makes mostly for contrarian tournament plays.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: POR -12.5

Over/Under: 213

Key Injuries: C.J. McCollum (ankle), Devin Booker (hamstring), T.J. Warren (ankle)

The Suns got mangled by the Kings on Tuesday, so the blowout potential at Portland is a little scary. But with three of the top scorers in the game watching from the bench, we should be able to squeeze out some value.

Booker and Warren leave the Suns with a serious lack of perimeter scoring. Trevor Ariza ($5,600), Josh Jackson ($5,400), Richaun Holmes ($4,300), De’Anthony Melton ($4,200), Mikal Bridges ($4,100) and Troy Daniels ($3,400) are the plays I would considering rostering for value.

For Portland, we need to be careful since this game could still get out of hand. But at the same time, the matchup is too good to resist. Damian Lillard ($10,100) is the obvious stud to roster on this slate with his backcourt-mate off the floor, but there’s plenty of trickledown effect to provide value. Evan Turner ($4,200) and Nik Stauskas ($3,100) are the best ways to take advantage.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: UTA -2

Over/Under: 216

Key Injuries: None

So the lack of injuries is never a great thing to target, but on just a three-game slate, this is the only projected close game. That should mean good things for the starters/key rotation players.

Clint Capela ($8,000) is my favorite play on Houston, as the perceived bad matchup against Utah doesn’t really exist anymore — the Jazz rank 23rd in DK points allowed to centers and Capela averages over 40 DK points per game on the season. James Harden ($10,800) is the stud I would prefer to roster from this game, but Chris Paul ($7,700) also makes sense in a GPP.

The Jazz aren’t a team I’m going to build my lineup around, but they also all make for strong plays given the matchup against Houston — who’s last eight games have all seen the total go over. So if one of these guys fits in my lineup to make what I want fit then I have no problem with it: Rudy Gobert ($8,300), Donovan Mitchell ($7,600), Ricky Rubio ($6,400), Joe Ingles ($5,500) and Jae Crowder ($4,900).