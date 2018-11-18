DraftKings daily fantasy David Johnson Michael Thomas advice

You can play DraftKings daily fantasy football by clicking here. NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 10-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar:

QUARTERBACK

Drew Brees ($6,500) vs. PHI — Brees is averaging 29.3 DKFP in home games this season, and the Eagles rank 26th in DKFP allowed to QB on the year. Without three or four of their top members of the secondary, the Eagles defense is in a spot to get shredded through the air.

Carson Wentz ($6,300) at NO — On the other side of the matchup, the Eagles could be playing catchup at the Superdome. They’re eight-point underdogs with a projected total of 56 points, while Wentz has been tremendously consistent since Week 4.

Lamar Jackson ($4,700) vs. CIN — Joe Flacco (hip) is sidelined for this one, which means we get the debut of former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Jackson is an elite runner, while he also gets to face a Cincy defense that’s near the bottom of the NFL defending the pass. There’s a lot of cheap upside here.

RUNNING BACK

Saquon Barkley ($8,700) vs. TB — Barkley will have his workhorse role against a terrible Tampa defense at home. With nine receptions in three of his last four games, Saquon’s receiving role keeps him very safe.

Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) at ATL — The Falcons have played nine games this season, and only once have managed to hold the opposing RB under 20 DKFP (Adrian Peterson). Atlanta allows the most catches to the RB position, leaving Zeke in prime position to dominate this defense, even if Dallas falls behind.

David Johnson ($7,500) vs. OAK — DJ is my favorite play on this slate. He’s seen his role expand with the coaching changes in Arizona’s offense and went off for 37.3 DKFP against the Chiefs. With another big workload on tap at home against a horrible Oakland defense, Johnson is in a home run spot on this slate.

Dion Lewis ($4,800) at IND — Lewis’ salary continues to remain affordable, even with the majority of the work going to him in the backfield. He’s now totaled 64 touches in the last three games, which is extremely difficult to find for under $6,000.

Theo Riddick ($4,000) vs. CAR — The Lions traded Golden Tate and now lost Marvin Jones to a knee injury. With almost no depth at WR, expect a pass-catching RB like Riddick to fill in and see a ton of volume as a receiver. Riddick is my favorite value on this slate.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas ($8,800) vs. PHI — Thomas is almost matchup proof to begin with, but Week 11’s spot sets up perfectly for him. Thomas averages 32 DKFP at home this season, where he’ll be facing this decimated Eagles’ secondary that was performing poorly before all the injuries.

Kenny Golladay ($5,800) vs. CAR — Due to lack of bodies in Detroit at WR, Golladay is as close to a sure thing for targets as we can find. He saw 13 last week, posting a 6-78-1 line, and that was with Marvin Jones on the field most of the game.

Corey Davis ($5,600) at IND — Davis showcased his elite talent against the Patriots last week, producing a 7-125-1 line on 10 targets. It was only his second big game of the season, but he should have more of those in him. At the minimum, his role is pretty safe with 10 targets for the second week in a row.

Amari Cooper ($5,400) at ATL — The Cowboys have been putting Cooper to good use. In two games he’s caught 11-of-18 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, and now he faces an Atlanta defense indoors that ranks 29th against WR.

Seth Roberts ($3,000) at ARI — Okay, hear me out. The Raiders are without Cooper following his trade to Dallas, AND Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant are out with knee injuries. Roberts is the only WR that Derek Carr has any familiarity with as a road underdog in Arizona.

TIGHT END

Zach Ertz ($6,600) at NO — I mentioned how much I like Wentz, and Ertz has been the top target helping him produce. He went off for a monster 14-145-2 line on Sunday night, earning 16 targets against Dallas.

Ricky Seals-Jones ($2,900) vs. OAK — RSJ has carved out a nice little role in the Arizona offense, scoring double-digit DKFP in two of his last four games without making a trip to the end zone. Oakland ranks just 26th versus the TE position.

D/ST

Cardinals ($3,100) vs. OAK — I mentioned all the injuries for the Raiders, leaving them in a really tough spot here. While Roberts is a bare minimum value play, they won’t have much success overall on offense.

Broncos ($2,000) at LAC — Denver is way too solid of a defense to be priced at the minimum. The Chargers have the worst home field advantage in the NFL, so the barrier of being on the road isn’t much of an issue.