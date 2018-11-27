Fantasy football add drop Alex Collins Austin Ekeler Kyle Rudolph advice

A glance at who do add and drop in your fantasy league this week. You can get the most bang for your fantasy buck now at FantasyDraft.com.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — If you haven’t scooped up Jackson yet, make room for him. He now has 190 rushing yards in his two starts, and this week will face an Atlanta defense that can’t stop the run. He improved as a passer in his second start and will have an opportunity to do so again versus a poor Atlanta secondary.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys —The Cowboys have been making a lot of noise the last three weeks, mostly thanks to improved quarterback play. Amari Cooper has been a huge difference-maker for Dallas immediately. Prescott’s coming off his best game of the season with over 300 total yards and three touchdowns.

DROPS

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals/Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars — Dalton’s done for the season with a thumb injury. Bortles might be in even worse shape, getting benched by the Jags in favor of Cody Kessler.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars —Leonard Fournette is facing a one-game suspension for his role in a fight during the Buffalo game last week. He’ll appeal and could play, but if Fournette’s ever forced out for a game, Hyde would be a huge play that week.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers — With Melvin Gordon battling a knee sprain, it’s unclear exactly how long the Chargers will be without him. He could tough it out and play Sunday night against the Steelers, but Gordon will most likely miss some time. Ekeler is a terrific plug-and-play for as long as Gordon is out.

DROPS

Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens — If you haven’t heard of Gus Edwards, he was my top RB add last week. If he’s still free go and get him. His production has come at the cost of Collins, who you can now part ways with. The matchup against the Falcons this week is perfect to play Edwards in.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers — Moore was an add last week, but this will probably be your last shot to get him on your roster. He followed up a 7-157-1 line in Week 11 with a more reasonable 8-98-0 in Week 12. He has a terrific matchup against Tampa this week.

Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Humphries has been a consistent producer since Tampa’s Week 5 bye, but he’s really caught on in recent games. Over the last four games, Humphries has caught 19-of-22 targets for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been a key factor lately with the Tampa offense finding its stride.

DROPS

Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions — Jones was dealing with a bone bruise the last couple of weeks, but not the Lions finally decided to put him on IR, ending his season.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings — I wrote Rudolph off a while back since he’s been so poor over the last couple months. He finally bounced back by bringing in all seven of his targets for 63 yards against the Packers. If someone dropped him, Rudolph’s worth adding.

DROPS

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts — Doyle suffered an injury on Sunday that led to a kidney procedure and hospitalization. Doyle’s not on IR, which leaves Eric Ebron as the TE play for the Colts.

DEFENSE

ADDS

Denver Broncos —Denver’s defense showed up for a huge game against the Steelers, and now they’ll face a Bengals offense that features Jeff Driskel under center. This is a high upside spot.

DROPS

Jacksonville Jaguars — All the changes might be coming on the offensive side for Jacksonville, but this defense just put up a goose egg in Buffalo. They’re dead in the water. Time to cut bait.