Fantasy football Zach Ertz Jordan Howard Lamar Jackson advice

Fantasy advice for the first round of the NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs are here, but that doesn’t mean fantasy football season has to be over. Wild Card weekend brings us a four-game slate on DraftKings that kicks-off on Saturday and carries into Sunday. Here are some plays to consider at each position.

QUARTERBACK

Andrew Luck ($6,400) at HOU — I think Luck is just barely in the best spot of all the QBs on this slate on the road in Houston. Luck went for 399 yards and two TDs in Houston in Week 14 (27.5 DKFP), and torched the Texans for 464 yards and four TDs back in Week 4 in Indy (39.6 DKFP). This team has rolled to nine wins it its last 10 games, and should take advantage of a banged up Texans’ secondary.

Lamar Jackson ($5,800) vs. LAC — Jackson’s legs have kept him as one of the safest plays on the board. A playoff start against a tough Chargers defense is a tall task for a rookie, but Jackson’s still managed between 16-22 DKFP in each of his starts.

RUNNING BACK

Ezekiel Elliott ($9,000) vs. SEA — Melvin Gordon ($7,700) has a terrible matchup in Baltimore, and is coming off another injury in Week 17. Zeke is really the only trustworthy stud play on this slate at the skill positions. Even when failing to reach the end zone, Elliott’s pass-catching role has kept him an elite play — averaging 23.3 DKFP in his last three games without even scoring a TD. Zeke rushed for 127 yards in Seattle back in Week 3 on 16 carries, and this offense is much more versatile at this stage of the season.

Jordan Howard ($4,600) vs. PHI — The Bears are the heaviest favorite of the weekend, and Howard is pretty cheap for a player we can pencil in for 15-20 touches in a close game or Chicago blowout. Howard’s scored at least 14 DKFP in four consecutive games, and the Bears used him to grind down a solid Minnesota defense on the road last week for a 21-109-2 line, good for 27.4 DKFP.

Gus Edwards ($4,200) vs. LAC — The way Lamar Jackson has Baltimore’s run-game going right now, he’s a QB that actually helps all his RBs more than WRs. Edwards has at least 12 carries and 67 rushing yards in each game since Week 11 — including 11.5 DKFP against thr Chargers two weeks ago.

WIDE RECEIVER

DeAndre Hopkins ($8,700) vs. IND — Hopkins is banged up after his huge season, but he’ll be out there for the biggest game of the season. Houston leaned on him against Jacksonville in a game it needed to clinch the division, hauling in 12-of-16 targets for 147 yards in Week 17 (29.7 DKFP). Hopkins did have one of his worst games of the season in Week 14 against Indy with 13.6 DKFP, but he also shredded them for 35.9 DKFP in the Week 4 matchup.

T.Y. Hilton ($7,800) at HOU — Hilton’s health is worse than Hopkins, but it would be shocking if he doesn’t suit up for this game. It does concern me a bit that Hilton was only able to produce two catches last week, but the Colts had the game mostly locked up without forcing Hilton to go all out. This is a matchup Hilton dominated this season, catching nine passes for 199 yards in Week 14 and four for 115 in Week 4.

Tyler Lockett ($5,300) at DAL — The Seahawks are a trendy pick to pull the road upset here, so if you want exposure to them on this slate, Lockett’s been a consistent and affordable option. Doug Baldwin ($6,200) is going to play in this game, but Lockett’s maintained his consistency matter who lines up alongside him — failing to score double-digit DKFP just once this season despite playing in all 16 games.

Chester Rogers ($3,300) at HOU — If you want a cheap option to pair with Luck, Rogers could be your guy. Ryan Grant is out for this game, and while the other Indy WRs should be out there, they aren’t 100 percent healthy. Rogers averaged 13 DKFP in his two games against Houston this season.

TIGHT END

Zach Ertz ($6,400) at CHI — Ertz has been extremely hit or miss with Nick Foles ($5,400) at QB, and while I don’t mind turning to him here, I don’t think he’s must play. The Bears rank in the top third against the TE position, but Philly might need to sling it from behind on the scoreboard in this game.

Eric Ebron ($5,200) at HOU — Ebron should be the most popular TE on this slate, and with good reason. He snagged 14 TDs in the regular season, including one in each game against Houston — both of which he scored at least 15 DKFP in.

Blake Jarwin ($3,300) vs. SEA — Jarwin is at least worth mentioning after bursting onto the scene with a 7-119-3 line in Week 17. The 40-DKFP performance came out of nowhere, so it’s pretty difficult to trust him moving forward. That said, if you’re not taking one of the two TE studs on this slate, this could be your best value option.

DEFENSE

Bears D/ST ($3,400) vs. PHI // Ravens D/ST ($3,000) vs. LAC —Rostering defenses can be extremely random, but I think the playoffs tend to be a place where strong defenses step up in big spots. We have two elite defenses playing at home on this slate, so I’d try and carve out the extra cash to move up to one of them.