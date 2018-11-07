Jeff Heuerman Christian Kirk Fantasy Football add drop NFL advice

Fantasy football advice for NFL Week 10 as we look at key adds and drops. We start with Duke Johnson.

Crazy what happens when you give one of the best pass-catching running backs a few targets, huh? It turns out all it took was the firing of Hue Jackson and Todd Haley to unleash Duke Johnson's full potential. Johnson hauled in nine passes for 78 yards and two scores in Week 9, and given the lack of wide receiving depth on the Browns, that kind of usage is unlikely to go anywhere. Consider Johnson a RB2 for PPR leagues moving forward, as rookie QB Baker Mayfield will continue to rely on short gains and slants whenever he's able so that the offense continues to move.

Injury Clears Path for MVS

With Geronimo Allison headed to the IR with a core injury, the door is open for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling to assume a starting role opposite Davante Adams in Green Bay. Randall Cobb is still the de facto slot threat for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams is his go-to when he has to move the chains, but Valdes-Scantling has shown some real big-play potential in his rookie season, with two 100-yard games and two touchdowns already under his belt. Any role in the Green Bay passing attack has value, and with four double-digit fantasy outings in his last four games, the man they call "MVS" is proving that on a weekly basis.

Offensive Line Crumbling in Washington

The Washington Redskins offensive line wasn't great to begin with this season, but Adrian Peterson has found his way to some productive fantasy outings nonetheless. Unfortunately for Peterson, starting guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff were both lost to season-ending injuries in the Redskins' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. Defenses will knowingly apply the pressure to Alex Smith, and Peterson will be hard-pressed to find any running room. With pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson about to return from injury, expect Smith to be throwing a ton moving forward--Peterson will be left in the lurch.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Jeff Heuerman, TE, Denver Broncos - With Demaryius Thomas shipped off to Houston, it was Heuerman and not Emmanuel Sanders who saw an increase in targets. Heuerman should be a low-end TE1 moving forward as he improves his chemistry with Case Keenum.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals - With Mike McCoy no longer calling plays, the Cardinals offense opened up. Larry Fitzgerald is still the main vertical threat, but Kirk's connection with rookie QB Josh Rosen is undeniable.