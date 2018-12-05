Targets avoids for Fantasy Football Josh Allen Justin Jackson Carson Wentz

Fantasy advice for Week 14

If you had to guess who the highest-scoring fantasy QB was in the last two weeks, who would you guess--Patrick Mahomes? Maybe Drew Brees or Andrew Luck? It's actually Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills who is thriving thanks to some absurd rushing numbers. In just the last two weeks Allen has rushed 22 times for 234 yards and a touchdown, which are literally RB1-type numbers. If you add that to his modest but respectable passing totals, you get the makings of a QB1. While I don't believe this kind of rushing success is sustainable long-term, as Allen acclimates to the NFL he will continue to utilize his raw athleticism to make plays. This week he'll face a Jets lineup that was torched by Matt Barkley of all people in Week 10--Allen should have no trouble approaching fantasy QB1 numbers once again.

Justin Jackson The Back to Own in LA

With Melvin Gordon nursing an MCL sprain, it's been seventh-round pick Justin Jackson and NOT Austin Ekeler who has emerged as Los Angeles' best replacement back. Jackson has showed out in back-to-back weeks now with Gordon ailing, posting 57 yards on just seven carries in Week 12 and then 63 yards on just eight carries in Week 13. Ekeler, on the other hand, has underwhelmed on the ground, although he has been more active in the passing game. While it's undecided yet if Melvin Gordon will play in Week 14, even if he suits up it's unlikely he's given anywhere near a full workload, and it'll be Justin Jackson who benefits. In a game against the lackluster Cincinnati Bengals defense, expect the Chargers to lean heavily on the running game and provide enough opportunities for Jackson to return flex value with touchdown upside.

Fade the Eagles Signal-Caller

Carson Wentz had a much-needed resurgence against the Redskins on Monday night, tossing for over 300 yards and two scores as the Eagles cruised to victory. However, his success may be short-lived given that he'll travel to Jerry World to play the surging Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. The Cowboys have been unstoppable in the last month, and their strong back half peaked with a total shutdown of what many believe to be the most prolific offense in the NFL in the Saints last week, who they held to just 10 points. Wentz is going to be in for a rough game against the swarming Cowboys front seven led by Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. In the fantasy playoffs you simply can't afford to take your chances in a matchup this poor, and Wentz isn't a consistent enough fantasy option to trust in a bad matchup with your season on the line.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers - With James Conner confirmed out, Samuels figures to lead the Pittsburgh backfield's committee at running back in Week 14.

Kenneth Dixon, RB, Baltimore Ravens - Alex Collins is on IR and the Ravens new run-heavy scheme that features Lamar Jackson at QB should allow Dixon sufficient touches for flex value.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers - With Pierre Garcon and Marqise Goodwin out, Dante Pettis has feasted with three touchdowns in the last two weeks--that success could continue against a mediocre Broncos secondary.