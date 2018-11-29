Fantasy Football Week 13 MNF: Carson Wentz, Josh Adams, Adrian Peterson

Taking a look at some of the top fantasy football players that will be playing on Monday Night Football between the Eagles and Redskins.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are still four days away from a huge primetime matchup on national television, but have a few players who you might need to put in your fantasy football lineup this weekend.

After defeating the New York Giants last Sunday, the Eagles (5-6) have a shot at not only winning the NFC East but also keeping their faint playoffs hope alive. In last week’s game against the Giants, rookie running back Josh Adams showed why he was worth a start as an RB2 in many leagues, while Carson Wentz continued to be a steady QB1 option too.

Washington, however, is looking rebound from an ugly performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and will be leaning on ageless wonder running back Adrian Peterson to help secure a much-needed victory.

Along those same lines, fantasy football owners are hoping that these players listed can help carry them to a win this week with the playoffs right around the corner.

Fantasy Football Advice: Carson Wentz

Week 12 stats: 236 yards, 1 TD, 13.2 fantasy points

Week 13 projections: 17 points

After having one of the worst performances in his career against the Saints, where he threw only one touchdown but three interceptions, Wentz bounced back last week at home.

Against the Giants, Wentz threw his lone touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz, who has been a fantasy football superstar himself. But the good news that came out of the game was Wentz did not have any turnovers.

In fact, last Sunday’s game was the first time since Week 7 that the third-year quarterback did not throw an interception. Can Wentz replicate this type of performance on Monday night, but instead throw a couple more touchdowns?

It is a possibility as Washington’s defense is giving up on average 18.5 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Last season, Wentz had great performances against Washington, scoring 18.8 and 31 fantasy points respectively. If you are competing for a playoff spot, do not hesitate to start him.

Fantasy Football Advice: Josh Adams

Week 12 stats: 84 rushing yards, 1 TD, 16.4 fantasy points

Week 13 projections: 11.3 fantasy points

Over the last few weeks, there has been a considerable amount of buzz surrounding Adams and rightfully so. The former Notre Dame standout claimed the Eagles’ lead back spot and showed everyone against the Giants that the moment was not too big for him.

Adams racked up a career-high 84 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. While his performance was impressive, the undrafted free agent could have had more yards on the ground as he had a 52-yard touchdown run wiped away by a Jason Kelce penalty in the first-quarter.

Nevertheless, he was still a great RB2 play last weekend for many owners and should be due for another solid game on Monday. This season, Washington’s defense is giving up 100.3 yards per on the ground and 17 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Football Advice: Adrian Peterson

Week 12 stats: 35 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 9 receiving yards, 4.40 fantasy points

Week 13 projections: 11.4 points

Last week, the Eagles’ run defense was lucky that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur stopped giving the ball to Saquon Barkley in the second half because the rookie running back was on pace for another great day.

Barkley had 94 rushing yards in the first half alone, including a 51-yard touchdown. If he was able to get over the 100-yard mark, it would’ve been the third time in three games that Philly’s run defense failed to contain an opposing team’s running back.

On Monday, it does not get any easier for the defending Super Bowl champs as they are facing veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who has had a few 20-point fantasy performances this season.

However, Peterson is reportedly questionable for Monday’s night with a shoulder injury, so there is a chance that he might not play. If that is the case, proceed with caution and look for other RB2 options such as Justin Jackson or Carlos Hyde for Week 13.