Finally Dana Jacobson puts F--- Jesus moment behind her

Props to CBS sideline reporter Dana Jacobson for not backing down to Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton on Saturday night. After Hamilton's FSU team lost to Michigan in the Elite 8, Jacobson simply asked Hamilton the question everyone in America was asking: "Why didn't you foul with 11 seconds left on the clock?"

The Seminoles were down four points at the time. A missed free throw or two and FSU could have forced OT or even won.

Hamilton rolled his eyes and put up one hell of a fuss while being called out on a monumentally dumb coaching decision.

It's a moment that may have fully resurrected Jacobson's career.

Remember, Jacobson is the woman who ultimately got canned by ESPN for saying, "F*** Jesus" and for making jokes about Mike Ditka's manhood at a "Mike and Mike Roast" (yes, this actually happened) in 2007.

Time heals all wounds, and Jacobson is finally back in the limelight for - this time - a job well done.

Sister Jean is everyone's Sister

How cynical is the American population?

Many people are already sick and tired of Sister Jean, the 98-year-old nun and chaplain of the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team, who has popped up on our TV screens every other minute during the NCAA tournament.

The fact of the matter is - America needs Sister Jean right now. We all need a kind, Betty White-looking grandmother in a wheel chair who is offering inspiration to get us through this dark age of Trump, Facebook pillaging all of our private information, and killer self-driving Uber cars.

The 2018 NCAA tournament will be over just eight days from now. So - while we still can - let's just embrace Sister Jean and the improbable Loyola Chicago team - which became just the fourth 11 seed to reach the Final Four (LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011).