Watch ESPN+: NHL Flames Bruins free live stream, preview 1/3/19

The Calgary Flames continue their road trip Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET when they travel to Boston to face-off against the Bruins at TD Garden for the second game of a four-game road trip.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first matchup came back on Oct. 17 where the Flames emerged victorious, 5-2.

The Flames have been one of the surprises of the NHL this season. Currently, they are in first place in the Western Conference with a total of 54 points. The Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights trail Calgary by just two points for the Conference lead.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau and center Sean Monahan have been big contributors toward their success this season as both have 22 goals apiece. Goaltender David Rittich has been solid this season as well, posting a 2.39 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

Boston, on the other hand, is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a total of 48 points, 16 points back of first place. The Bruins are in a tight race with the rest of the Eastern Conference as they look to hold onto a playoff spot. The Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadians, and New York Islanders are all within two points of Boston.

Left winger David Pastrnak has been playing great this season. Pastrnak is fourth in the league in goals with 24 along with 26 assists and 50 points on the year. Netminder Jaroslav Halak is also having a solid season, posting a 2.28 GAA (which ranks him fifth in the league) and a .928 save percentage (which ranks third in the league).

Both the Flames and the Bruins have won their last two games heading into tonight's matchup which will be featured on ESPN+.

Flames vs. Bruins 1/3/18 ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN (Bruins broadcast), Sportsnet West (Flames broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+