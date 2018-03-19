Forbes puts Yankee Stadium before Citi Field in MLB stadium rankings

Neither New York stadium could crack the top-10, though.

When entering the homes of New York's Major League Baseball franchises, you get two very different feels.

At Citi Field, home of the Mets, fans are greeted with a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and friendly confines that create a premium environment to catch a ball game.

At Yankee Stadium, fans are entering what could very well be described as a shrine. The Bronx venue is an ode to one of the most historic teams in baseball and the most successful North American sports franchises in terms of winning championships.

But to a neutral observer, the stadium could come off as cold, almost museum-like where you feel as though you're not allowed to touch anything.

That might just be a byproduct of all the winning, which is something most baseball fans would trade creature comforts for.

The Yankees have gone through great lengths over the past few years to make it a more appealing to the casual baseball fan and the whole family, adding a kid's park and areas beyond the outfield walls where people can drink and mingle.

But Mets fans, and many Yankees fans have admitted that the ballpark in Queens provides a better overall experience.

Someone didn't tell Maury Brown of Forbes, however, as he ranked Citi Field 13th on his list of best MLB venues to catch a game. The Yankees were a spot higher at No. 12.

Granted, this is an opinion-driven ranking and the paragraphs above also represents the preference of this writer.

Where do you think your favorite team's ballpark should be on this list? Let us know on Twitter @Metro_NY_Sports while you check out the rankings below:

Forbes' MLB Stadium Rankings

1. AT&T Park (San Francisco Giants)

2. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)

3. Busch Stadium III (St. Louis Cardinals)

4. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers)

5. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates)

6. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

7. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)

8. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals)

9. Petco Park (San Diego Padres)

10. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)

11. Safeco Field (Seattle Mariners)

12. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)

13. Citi Field (New York Mets)

14. Globe Life Park in Arlington (Texas Rangers)

15. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers)

16. Target Field (Minnesota Twins)

17. Miller Park (Milwaukee Brewers)

18. SunTrust Park (Atlanta Braves)

19. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

20. Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians)

21. Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros)

22. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays)

23. Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds)

24. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

25. Angel Stadium (Los Angeles Angels)

26. Marlins Park (Miami Marlins)

27. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

28. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox)

29. Oakland-Alameda Co. Coliseum (Oakland Athletics)

30. Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays)