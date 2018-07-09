Is France soccer star Kylian Mbappe married - girlfriend?

He’s the 19-year-old kid who has set this 2018 FIFA World Cup on fire. And his girlfriend’s career isn’t exactly cooling off, either.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé on Tuesday, when he leads France against Belgium in one of the World Cup’s semifinal matches. The game begins at 2:00 p.m. EST on Fox. Mbappé’s reported girlfriend, 2017 Miss France, Alicia Aylies, could be in attendance at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia, cheering on the dynamic forward, as France looks to return to its first World Cup final since losing the title match to Italy back in 2006.

Aylies watched Mbappé score two thrilling second-half goals just four minutes apart to lead France to a knockout stage-opening 4-3 victory over Argentina on June 30. The stunning model was cheering Mbappé along with Rachel Trapani, who is a fellow Miss France winner (2007) and the girlfriend of French defender, Benjamin Pavard, as evidenced by their post-game smooch.

Aylies even took to her Instagram account to celebrate that France win last weekend.

Her post translates to: “So happy to have been able to attend this victory of @equipedefrance in Russia! So many emotions! Congratulations. Keep us dreaming! Small stay with @racheltrapani.”

Whether Aylies makes it to see Mbappé and France play Tuesday remains to be seen, as she was last in Paris, as noted by her IG account Sunday.

Either way, France seems poised and ready for a rugged Belgium squad, which rallied to edge Japan, 3-2, before defeating Brazil, 2-1, to make it to the semis.

“We’re not scared of anyone,” Pavard told The Associated Pressrecently.

Experience-wise, France will be aided by coach Didier Deschamps, who was the captain of France, when it last won the World Cup in 1998.

“He motivates the troops with strong words,” Pavard continued. “We’re ready to go to war with him.”

Do you think Aylies and Mbappé will be celebrating a World Cup finals berth for France or suffering from the sting of a defeat against Belgium on Tuesday?