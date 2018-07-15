Sports

France vs. Croatia World Cup 2018 Final prompts parties across Northeast

France wins 4-2 against Croatia in World Cup 2018 Final.
By
Sarah Luoma
 Published : July 15, 2018 Updated : July 15, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 16 Photos
    Fans in New York watch the World Cup Final between France And Croatia . Photo: Getty Images/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

    France fans cheer in excitement while watching the FIFA World Cup at the Brauhaus Schmitz' viewing party on the 700 block of South Street. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    France fans were anxious to win during the viewing party. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    France fans grow tense during the Brauhaus Schmitz' viewing party on the 700 block of South Street. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    Fans rejoice in France's second goal against Croatia at the Brauhaus Schmitz' viewing party. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    French fans react during the Brauhaus Schmitz' viewing party. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    Fans rejoice in France's second goal against Croatia at the Brauhaus Schmitz' viewing party. Photo: Kaitlyn Moore

    Arlo and Ian MacLochlainn are rooting for France at the Phoenix Landing. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    The crowd at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge goes wild as Croatia scores. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    The crowd at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge goes wild as Croatia scores. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    The crowd at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge goes wild as Croatia scores. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Sam and Arun are rooting for Croatia at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Spencer Tank is rooting for Croatia at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    France scores and the crowd goes wild at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Soccer fans at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Soccer fans at the Phoenix Landing in Cambridge. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

France became the victors over Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final on Sunday, July 15 in Moscow, Russia. Winning for the second time in 20 years, France came out on top in a 4-2 match against Croatia.

 

France managed to score three out of their four impressive goals within a 27-minute timeframe, causing quite a stir with fans across the globe. Their first and only win in the World Cup was back in 1998.

 

As for Croatia, this was a first time appearance for the team in the final who hoped to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

 

Soccer fans across the Northeast in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other locations came together at viewing parties to cheer on their favorite team.

 

Philly fans dominated a closed off South Street at a huge viewing block party. Cup fans watched France’s big win on a 20-foot elevated screen while enjoying a beer garden, summer food and lots of comraderery.

We got 20-foot huge LED screen coming," said Brauhaus Schmitz’s owner Doug Hager days before the big event. "There's not many TVs that you can use in the middle of a July afternoon to be able to see it from blocks away. We have some food trucks coming. We have some beer out there and some games."

In Boston, fans took to Cambridge’s Phoenix Landing to watch the big game. The alternative Irish bar has shown every game of the cup live since its start. The final attracted hoards of soccer fans from diverse nationalities routing for both sides.

In New York City, thousands came together at more than two dozen organizedvWorld Cup viewing parties around the city. From Rockefeller Center, to the Brooklyn Bowl and House of Yes, restaurants were packed with cheering patrons.

