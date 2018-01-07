Free Alabama Georgia Live Stream Link: College Football ESPN Channels Streaming

Georgia will take on Alabama for the college football title Monday. Getty Images

The National Championship game of college football between Georgia and Alabama will take place on Monday, Jan. 8 with a kickoff start time of 8:16 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

ESPN will do a “Megacast” of the game with different versions of the same broadcast available on traditional TV – ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and ESPN Classic.

ESPN will have the standard broadcast of the game.

ESPNews will broadcast the Coaches’ Film Room.

ESPNU will feature ESPN Voices with Dan Le Batard, Scott Van Pelt and Rachel Nichols.

SEC Network will feature Finebaum Film Room with Paul Finebaum.

ESPN Classic will feature Sounds of the game – which has no play by play or commentary.

ESPN Goal Line will feature the Command Center with multiple camera views.

All of those options and more will be available to stream live at Watch ESPN. Click here for the live stream link.

For those without an ESPN subscription, live streams will be featured on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. If one of the streams is cut out, look at the comments section or running commentary for link options to a new live stream.

The following live streaming options will be updated closer to start kickoff time.

Alabama versus Georgia live stream Link 1

Alabama versus Georgia live stream Link 2

Alabama versus Georgia live stream Link 3

Alabama versus Georgia live stream Link 4